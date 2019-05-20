Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Multiple-vehicle crash in central Tokyo injures 5

TOKYO

Five people were injured in an accident involving five vehicles Tuesday morning in central Tokyo, but none was in a serious condition, local police said Tuesday.

A truck rammed into three pedestrians and hit four vehicles as it entered a crossroad in the capital's Shimbashi business district at about 9:45 a.m., they said.

The male truck driver in his 30s, the male driver of a passenger vehicle in his 40s and the three passersby in their 20s to 50s were injured, the police said.

Investigators suspect the truck ignored a red light as it collided into the passersby, later hitting a passenger car and a bus as well as a truck and a tour bus waiting in the opposite lane.

The tour bus was carrying about 40 preschool children who were out on a school trip, but none of them were injured.

