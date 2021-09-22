Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Haruki Murakami Library opens at the author's old university next week and features a replica of his minimalist workspace Photo: AFP
national

Murakami library unveiled at author's alma mater in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Haruki Murakami fans can marvel at a vast collection of the Japanese author's novels, scrapbooks and vinyl at a cavernous new library unveiled Wednesday at his old university in Tokyo.

Murakami, 72, is one of Japan's most famous writers, whose intricately crafted tales of the absurdity and loneliness of modern life are global bestsellers.

The library dedicated to his work, which opens next week at Waseda University, features a replica of his minimalist workspace, a cafe and even a radio studio.

"Honestly, I wish something like this had been built after my death," Murakami joked as reporters were shown around the facility.

"Now it has been finished while I am alive, I am a bit nervous. What if I commit a crime? It would cause serious trouble to Waseda," the writer and jazz fanatic said.

The arched wooden interior and funky white facade of the Haruki Murakami Library is the work of celebrated architect Kengo Kuma, who also designed Tokyo's National Stadium, used at the Olympics this summer.

Officially named The Waseda International House of Literature, the library opens on October 1 and will initially focus on Murakami's novels, essays, interviews and other texts related to him.

It has been remodeled from an existing classroom building on the campus where the writer was a student five decades ago.

Murakami, wearing a navy jacket and mustard yellow T-shirt, recalled reading books and skipping classes at a time of radical student movements.

"I hope this will be a facility where students will freely produce their own ideas and launch them as concrete projects," he said.

More books by other authors will be added to the shelves in the future, "so it is my hope that it will be a wide-ranging and fluid research space," he added.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog