national

Muscle-building drug in focus after case of liver damage reported

TOKYO

The health ministry has launched a probe into the use of products containing anabolic steroids following a spate of incidents in which people have suffered health problems, including loss of liver function, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

If the ministry, which has been looking into the matter since July, confirms the muscle-building anabolic steroid-containing products have severely damaged peoples' health, their import could be restricted, they said.

At present, the products are readily available and often bought online as they do not require a doctor's prescription.

Anabolic steroids are often used to treat osteoporosis, but can lead to side effects such as stomach inflammation, vomiting of blood and spasms.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is investigating how the products are purchased and how they are used, also it is analyzing which supplements and other products sold online for muscle-building purposes contain the substance.

A medical institution in Japan reported last year that a male suffered serious liver damage after using an anabolic steroid to bulk up.

The Consumer Affairs Agency has also received reports of people suffering diarrhea and allergic reactions after ingesting health drinks containing the substance.

Um, hang on! What year is it? Is it 1985 in Japan? The link between overuse of steroids and liver failure was well documented 40 years ago. Why do they have to waste time and money on an investigation into it? They could just Google it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

