Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 2. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Musk warns Japan will cease to exist if birthrate continues decline

TOKYO

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has warned that Japan will perish if it does not reverse its declining birthrate, responding to a tweet of a Kyodo News article that said the country's population saw its largest drop on record in 2021.

"At the risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world," Musk, who recently acquired Twitter Inc, said in a post on his account on Sunday.

Musk has mentioned several times in the past his concern about a global population "collapse" as potentially the greatest risk to human civilization.

In the post, Musk was replying to a tweet of an April article by the news agency that stated that Japan's population fell by a record 644,000 people to just over 125.5 million in 2021, marking the 11th consecutive year of decline. The drop was the biggest since 1950, when comparable data became available.

Japan saw 831,000 births that year but the figure was outstripped by 1.44 million deaths, according to government data.

A record high of nearly 29 percent of the population were aged 65 and above, while those 14 and below accounted for a record low of 11.8 percent.

Japan's government has long struggled with the challenges of a graying population and a declining workforce, and has hoped to ease the labor shortage by attempting to increase foreign workers under a relaxed visa system.

We've been saying this for years.

In other news: water is wet.

Problem for us in Japan is that the powers that be really don't care as long as all is fine and dandy for the next decade or so until they croak.

@Rain Man "In other news: water is wet"

apposite comment.... （⌒▽⌒）

Many countries have a lower fertility rate than Japan, e.g. Spain, Italy, Finland, South Korea.

Reducing the population is quite different from removing it altogether.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_sovereign_states_and_dependencies_by_total_fertility_rate

In other news: water is wet.

Pedantically and off-topically speaking, water itself is not wet, rather it can make solid materials wet.

They could encourage more foreigners to immigrate to support their economy but we all know that won’t happen

Musk has 8 children.

The economic disparity between him and a working class Japanese may give a hint as to why there is a population decline in Japan.

As Twitter is a popular social media platform in Japan, if Musk would enable the weaponization of Twitter to attack the ruling LDP and its policies he could actively promote an "Arab Spring" style take-down of the LDP and a turnaround of the policies that have led to this decline.

That is all quite speculative though; like this article.

The birth rate is less than 2 kids for every 2 adults. So one doesn't have to be a rocket scientist to work it out. Is Japan going to increase taxes on the richest 2% by at least 3 or 4 times and give it to families to encourage more kids or is Japan going to stick to free market principles and go extinct?

Why is anything this fools says on any subject news?

He has said some of the dumbest things in existence and occasionally says something bright.

And again here he goes saying something stupid.

"The sky is falling, the sky is falling!"

No is isn't!

Ok population is going down yep and it will eventually stop and flatten out somewhere around 60 to 80 million people and in a tiny country the size of Japan that is plenty and with the fact we have mostly moved away from manual labour manufacturing and high use of robotics, we no longer need a continuously growing population.

Of both France and the UK can do fine with around 60 million Japan will do just fine also.

Heck South Korea only has 51.7 million.

Oh and remember 80% of Japan's Dept is owned by the Japanese population the vast majority of that by the older generation in Japanese bonds which the government will tax upon their death and again tax as part of any inheritance.

So no worries about that part and the drop in population.

Quality,not quantity.

.....because of Rain Man's monicker.....

