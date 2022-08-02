Myanmar junta undecided on release of Japanese man: spokesman

People march to protest against the February military takeover, in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 11, 2021. The banner reads, "Absolutely no dictatorship." Japanese video journalist Toru Kubota has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Myanmar's ruling military has not decided whether it will release a Japanese man who was detained by police in connection with an anti-coup protest in Yangon, a military spokesman told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

The spokesman identified the man as documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota. The Japanese government has urged the junta to release him as early as possible.

"It was confirmed that he was connected with those who joined the protest against the military," the spokesman said, adding that questioning of him continues.

Local media have reported the man was detained along with two Myanmar people on Saturday while filming a protest in the South Dagon Township area of the country's largest city.

The police confiscated their belongings, including a camera.

The Southeast Asian country has been under military rule since a coup in February 2021, which toppled the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

