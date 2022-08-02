Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People march to protest against the February military takeover, in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 11, 2021. The banner reads, "Absolutely no dictatorship." Japanese video journalist Toru Kubota has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday, July 31, 2022. Photo: AP Photo, File
national

Myanmar junta undecided on release of Japanese man: spokesman

1 Comment
YANGON

Myanmar's ruling military has not decided whether it will release a Japanese man who was detained by police in connection with an anti-coup protest in Yangon, a military spokesman told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

The spokesman identified the man as documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota. The Japanese government has urged the junta to release him as early as possible.

"It was confirmed that he was connected with those who joined the protest against the military," the spokesman said, adding that questioning of him continues.

Local media have reported the man was detained along with two Myanmar people on Saturday while filming a protest in the South Dagon Township area of the country's largest city.

The police confiscated their belongings, including a camera.

The Southeast Asian country has been under military rule since a coup in February 2021, which toppled the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This just means the Japanese government has not yet agreed with what the junta is asking for the release of Kubota.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo