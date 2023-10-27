Myanmar man sues sawmill operator after losing finger in accident

A Myanmar man has sued the operator of a sawmill in Japan, alleging he lost his little finger in an accident during work in 2021 due to a lack of safety guidance in easy-to-understand Japanese, his lawyer said.
The 36-year-old man demands the factory operator in Kumamoto Prefecture, pay some 12 million yen in damages in the suit filed with the Kumamoto District Court on Sept 20.
The operator declined to comment, saying the case is already before the court.
According to the suit, the plaintiff was involved in an accident in March 2021, after lumber got stuck in a machine at the factory.
When the man, working by himself, attempted to remove the lumber, his arm and T-shirt were caught in the chain and belt conveyor.
He came to Japan from Myanmar as a technical trainee in September 2017, and was working under the visa status that enabled him to hold a job in Japan at the time of the accident. He is now back in the southeast Asian country.
The lawyer Hiroki Ishiguro said it is natural for employers to give workers safety instructions, but the defendant failed to do so.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Would it be too mean of me to suggest that this man isn't really the type to worry too much about safety or was just hasty that day, got his fingers cut off and only then racked his brain for pretexts to get money?
indigo
curious to see the evidences...
sakurasuki
That's explain accident and treatment that he received in Japan.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/01/15/national/social-issues/foreign-trainee-fatality-data-highlight-safety-exploitation-issues-japan/
Meiyouwenti
Who’s paying legal fees for this hapless Myanmarese man? Lawyers never work free of charge.
Mr Kipling
12 million for a pinky?
That your own carelessness caused?
Mark
""He came to Japan from Myanmar as a technical trainee""
So what was is so TECH Training or Skills was he given to Push a lumber thru a machine, or was he just another Modern day Salve on the line.
OssanAmerica
Plaintiff started as a trainee in Sept 2017. The accident in question occurred in March 2021.
So we are to believe that he learned nothing in 3 years and 7 months?
Lorem ipsum
Ever heard of 法テラス? You should check it out.
Stephen Chin
Our Little finger may be little But it is more important than all the other fingers. Although it is our little-est finger, it is more important than the mighty big thumb. When his
"arm and shirt were caught in the chain and belt conveyor"
he could have had his arm cut off if his so-called pinky had not warned him one [1] split ! second before it was cut off. And if his arm had been cut off ! His Employer would have had to pay him twelve Billion Yen instead of only twelve million Yen. So his Japanese Employer is very lucky to have to pay so little to the poor worker from Myamar.
Redemption
Not much sympathy for a person permanently disfigured on the job with added victim blaming. No wonder young people avoid such jobs.
Brian Wheway
From what I can gather, 12 million yen, that will be a lot of money in Myanmar, i am not saying that he did this delibrately, but, lets look at the evidence first.