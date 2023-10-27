Myanmar man sues sawmill operator after losing finger in accident

A Myanmar man has sued the operator of a sawmill in Japan, alleging he lost his little finger in an accident during work in 2021 due to a lack of safety guidance in easy-to-understand Japanese, his lawyer said.

The 36-year-old man demands the factory operator in Kumamoto Prefecture, pay some 12 million yen in damages in the suit filed with the Kumamoto District Court on Sept 20.

The operator declined to comment, saying the case is already before the court.

According to the suit, the plaintiff was involved in an accident in March 2021, after lumber got stuck in a machine at the factory.

When the man, working by himself, attempted to remove the lumber, his arm and T-shirt were caught in the chain and belt conveyor.

He came to Japan from Myanmar as a technical trainee in September 2017, and was working under the visa status that enabled him to hold a job in Japan at the time of the accident. He is now back in the southeast Asian country.

The lawyer Hiroki Ishiguro said it is natural for employers to give workers safety instructions, but the defendant failed to do so.

