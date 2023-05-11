Mysterious fireballs seen crossing sky over Okinawa

Mysterious fireballs were observed streaking slowly across the sky over Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday night, sparking speculation on social media.

Multiple photos and short videos were posted on social media, with people wondering if they were meteors. Some found the phenomena beautiful, while others expressed concern.

There was no information regarding the possible launch of a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite or trouble with U.S. military aircraft, an intelligence source said Wednesday. Okinawa Prefecture is home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

"They moved eastward toward the city of Okinawa" in the central part of the prefecture's main island, said a man who saw the fireballs from the adjacent town of Kadena at around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.

© KYODO