Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mysterious fireballs seen crossing sky over Okinawa

1 Comment
NAHA

Mysterious fireballs were observed streaking slowly across the sky over Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday night, sparking speculation on social media.

Multiple photos and short videos were posted on social media, with people wondering if they were meteors. Some found the phenomena beautiful, while others expressed concern.

There was no information regarding the possible launch of a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite or trouble with U.S. military aircraft, an intelligence source said Wednesday. Okinawa Prefecture is home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

"They moved eastward toward the city of Okinawa" in the central part of the prefecture's main island, said a man who saw the fireballs from the adjacent town of Kadena at around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oooh, I wonder what it was. Fun to speculate isn’t it, lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo