national

Nagano eyes luring tourists with scenic Japan Alps bike route

NAGANO

The central Japan prefecture of Nagano is seeking to attract cycling enthusiasts by designating a 700 kilometer-long bike route offering scenic views of the mountains of Japan Alps.

Existing roads designated as the Japan Alps Cycling Road will be made more bicycle-friendly, with signposts and safety measures for riders. The route will be finalized by the end of March 2023, according to local government officials.

"Nagano is an easily accessible prefecture with stunning rolling landscapes," an official of the prefecture's road management division said. "It's a perfect place for cycling amateurs and professionals alike."

The Japan Alps straddle Nagano and nearby prefectures, with several mountain peaks exceeding 3,000 meters. Nagano is also known for its cool temperatures in the summer, which officials believe are suitable for cycling.

The Japan Alps Cycling Road so far includes a route around Lake Suwa, the prefecture's largest body of water, another route running near the Hida mountain range, known as the Northern Alps, and a third route following the Chikuma River from the city of Nagano to the adjacent city of Ueda.

With the cycling road eventually enabling tourists to circle the prefecture, the prefectural government officials hope it can also be used to host bicycle race events in the future.

