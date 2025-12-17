Nagano lodging facility rebuked for denying Israeli firm's reservation

A lodging facility in a popular snow resort in central Japan has been reprimanded for rejecting a reservation request by an Israeli travel firm, after it was deemed discriminatory based on nationality, the local government said Wednesday.

The prefectural government in Nagano issued a verbal warning in October after the operator of the facility in Hakuba, a tourist destination, expressed discontent over the treatment of Palestinian people and said it would not accept reservations in response to an inquiry from the Israeli travel firm.

The Israeli Embassy in Japan sent a document to the prefectural government, requesting an investigation into the incident.

Japan's hotel business law does not allow accommodations to decline services on the basis of nationality. Since the facility had previously accepted guests from Israel, the prefectural government said it had only reprimanded the operator verbally.

