Nagasaki A-bomb anniversary ceremony to be held indoors due to typhoon

Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention center, the venue that will hold the ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the city's atomic bombing.

The city of Nagasaki said Sunday it will change the venue for the ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the city's atomic bombing due to approaching Typhoon Khanun and hold it indoors for the first time since 1963.

While Nagasaki typically marks the U.S. bombing that devastated the city on Aug. 9, 1945, at the city's Peace Park, the Wednesday ceremony will be observed at the Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention center instead, it said.

The city added the indoor event will be attended only by the organizers, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and foreign ambassadors in Japan not participating in the ceremony.

The slow-moving typhoon, which is the season's sixth, has already left dozens injured in Okinawa and brought prolonged disruption, including widespread power outages and flight cancellations, to the southern Japan island prefecture.

Depending on the weather conditions, the event "may be cancelled," the city of Nagasaki said. If that is the case, the ceremony would be called off for the first time since the southwestern Japan city began hosting the event in 1956.

© KYODO