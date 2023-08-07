Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention center, the venue that will hold the ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the city's atomic bombing. Photo: Skylight/PIXTA
national

Nagasaki A-bomb anniversary ceremony to be held indoors due to typhoon

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

The city of Nagasaki said Sunday it will change the venue for the ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the city's atomic bombing due to approaching Typhoon Khanun and hold it indoors for the first time since 1963.

While Nagasaki typically marks the U.S. bombing that devastated the city on Aug. 9, 1945, at the city's Peace Park, the Wednesday ceremony will be observed at the Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention center instead, it said.

The city added the indoor event will be attended only by the organizers, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and foreign ambassadors in Japan not participating in the ceremony.

The slow-moving typhoon, which is the season's sixth, has already left dozens injured in Okinawa and brought prolonged disruption, including widespread power outages and flight cancellations, to the southern Japan island prefecture.

Depending on the weather conditions, the event "may be cancelled," the city of Nagasaki said. If that is the case, the ceremony would be called off for the first time since the southwestern Japan city began hosting the event in 1956.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo