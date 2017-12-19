Nagasaki A-bomb survivors close to ground zero lose suit seeking official recognition

Survivors of the Nagasaki atomic bomb in 1945 who were close to ground zero but outside the government's officially designated zone on Monday lost their battle with Japan's top court for official recognition as victims.
The presiding judge at the Supreme Court rejected the suit filed by 387 people who were within 12 kilometers of ground zero when the attack happened in August 1945, but outside the affected zone recognised by the government, according to public broadcaster NHK and a court spokesman.
Those within 12 kilometers of ground zero but outside the designated zone can receive free treatment only for mental illness associated with the bombing and complications caused by mental illness, according to a Nagasaki prefectural official.
There are a total of 6,278 people in this category, he said.
They have to live in Nagasaki to be able to receive free medical treatment.
"Officially recognised survivors, on the other hand, can receive free treatment for almost all kinds of diseases no matter where they live," the official told AFP.
"I'm disappointed," said 81-year-old Chiyoko Iwanaga who led the plaintiffs, according to NHK.
"I don't know how to explain to those who are struggling to pay medical fees and those who are hospitalised," she said.
The Japanese government defines the officially recognised affected area as an oval shape seven kilometers wide and 12 kilometers long.© 2017 AFP
sensei258
Wow, for once an article that mentions the bombing but where Japan isn't portrayed as a victim.
runner3
What a joke! Don't support your people, but bring on the olympics!
maybeperhapsyes
That's a shame. I'll bet nobody outside of Japan knows this ruling and it would soon change if they did.
I think that this group of people should find an international voice and shame the Gov into changing it's mind.
If somebody has problems due to the bombing and a doctor is willing to sign off on it, then they should get all the help they need. Regardless of where they were on that day!
sir_bentley28
Japan and its rules.
thepersoniamnow
Being that it’s only several hundred elderly people, it would be nice if they would get some help.
Seems cruel and on a technicality.
papigiulio
So cold-hearted! Anyone in Nagasaki and even surrounding areas (to a certain extent) should get free mental and medical care. This was not just a mere bombing raid, they were victims of an ATOMIC bomb. That is not a small thing.
Dukeleto
And exactly there is why I have very little regard or respect for any government! They simply do not care! If there was an opposition to the current government there is the perfect banner to pick up and rally your people around you. The party could be called “We give a S@%t about the Japanese people, Party”.
Yet “Cool and the gang” can give and pledge billions to other countries! Do any of these guys running the show actually live in Japan?
I saw a poor old homeless woman on a bench outside outside our local station yesterday. It saddened me deeply that in a country which has the worlds third largest economy that the government could not be bothered to help these individuals. Indeed I did not see a fellow Japanese citizen go near her or even look directly at her. I’ll still feel sad this morning! Japan is a great place but it can do better for its people!
wildwest
I believe, If Japanese pensioners are on welfare they do not have to pay for medical treatment, only those that can afford to pay do pay.
runner3
Wildwest, and your point is what? I don't think it should matter if the survivor's are on welfare or if they have money they had a f,ing atomic bomb dropped on them!
kohakuebisu
All welfare provisions have rules and all rules unfortunately create "winners" and "losers". This happens every time.
Ideally, welfare should help the needy. The needy here would be people with medical conditions that can be linked to the bomb. However, possibly to simplify things, the Nagasaki government is helping with A bomb survivors with all medical conditions. The question for this article is then does someone on the other side of the Nagasaki line with a medical condition automatically qualify as "the needy"? If its A bomb linked, then yes, I think they do. If its just the flu or diabetes or a hip replacement, I don't think so. The court's decision will probably be a case of officialdom closing ranks, but does not strike me as an outrageously unfair verdict. Someone in Nagasaki with a free hip replacement operation is more "lucky" than someone on the other side of the line having to pay is "unlucky". If the burden of medical costs is large, then it must be a problem for all old people in Japan, not just those on the outskirts of Nagasaki.
Aly Rustom
some great posts here but Dukeleto wins for summing everything up perfectly.
Goodlucktoyou
While America is threatening another nuclear war, we are disrespecting the last time they nuked women and children (most males were forced to go fight for imperialism and colonialism).
im not big on propaganda stuff, but go to Hiroshima peace museum or google people’s drawings of the aftermath.
Jonathan Prin
It is called lack of empathy and is widespread in Japan.
Still, I don't understand why some comments try to show a nuclear bomb as the ultimate horrible stuff. It is not. It is among other bombings like it happened elsewhere (Dresde...). A person in need of medical care is a patient, whatever the reason....
thepersoniamnow
If you were in the bombings, your compensation and welfare checks are very high.
Thats also why they have a clear distinction as to what was in city and out.
thepersoniamnow
Goodlucktoyou
Good luck to you sir if that’s how you view history.
You are quite off, but perhaps you would have preferred a long, slow, extermination type invasion like in Europe?
Although ironic and deeply flawed, I am sure nukes are what’s kept full on war from breaking out many times in the last 50 years.
smithinjapan
But the government sure has no problem invoking their suffering as victims of the bombings when it will get them the Olympics, or spending heaps of money on Aegis missile systems or health care in other nations. I guess next time the government pulls the "As the only nation to be victims of atomic bombings..." we can turn around and say, "Sorry, you weren't in the 12-km zone".
Brian Wheway
maybeperhapsye
That's a shame. I'll bet nobody outside of Japan knows this ruling and it would soon change if they did. well they do now I've put it on face book, if any one else feels so strongly about this can i suggest that we all do it to bring this matter to light
albaleo
I smiled when I read that, but then realized I don't remember any time a government representative has ever said that. It tends to be non-government groups that use that line, isn't it? Not knocking you, smith. I'm happy to be corrected.