Nagasaki police OK use of sunglasses by officers

Police in Nagasaki Prefecture have given a green light to their officers wearing sunglasses, choosing to focus on protecting their health and safety over appearance.
While officers in the southwestern Japan prefecture had not previously been banned from donning sunglasses, they had long refrained from wearing them for fear of appearing intimidating to locals, they said.
The official endorsement for the use of sunglasses came on Sept 19 for those driving patrol vehicles, among others, after officers complained they had problems driving due to brightness and said they wanted to protect their eyes from ultraviolet light.
"We've started this to prevent accidents during patrolling and to reduce damage to eye health. We hope the public will understand," said Yoshiteru Oba of the Nagasaki Prefectural Police's community police affairs division.
The Toyama Prefectural Police similarly allowed the use of sunglasses by its officers in the traffic section from July.© KYODO
gogogo
Those are some cool cops
sakurasuki
Combine that with mask, what are left from face?
Yubaru
So? If sunglasses make cops look intimidating maybe that's a good thing!
thepersoniamnow
omg Japan sometimes you are soooo funny…
Jay
Reading this feels like a somewhat of a full-circle moment.
True story: while stopped at traffic lights in southern Tokyo around 10 years ago, I was abruptly ordered to pull over by a pair police officers on foot patrol, knocking on my passenger side window.
Me: "Hello, is there a reason why I've been pulled over today?"
Cop #1: "Yes, we'd like to ask you a few questions, as you looked suspicious driving around wearing sunglasses like that."
Me: "It's sunny."
Cop #2: sucking air through teeth "License and registration please."
Elvis is here
My brother is a cop. In a sunny island country. Sunglasses are standard issue.