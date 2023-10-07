Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nagasaki Prefectural Police officers are pictured wearing sunglasses. Photo: Photo courtesy of Nagasaki Prefectural Police
national

Nagasaki police OK use of sunglasses by officers

6 Comments
NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki Prefecture have given a green light to their officers wearing sunglasses, choosing to focus on protecting their health and safety over appearance.

While officers in the southwestern Japan prefecture had not previously been banned from donning sunglasses, they had long refrained from wearing them for fear of appearing intimidating to locals, they said.

The official endorsement for the use of sunglasses came on Sept 19 for those driving patrol vehicles, among others, after officers complained they had problems driving due to brightness and said they wanted to protect their eyes from ultraviolet light.

"We've started this to prevent accidents during patrolling and to reduce damage to eye health. We hope the public will understand," said Yoshiteru Oba of the Nagasaki Prefectural Police's community police affairs division.

The Toyama Prefectural Police similarly allowed the use of sunglasses by its officers in the traffic section from July.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Those are some cool cops

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Combine that with mask, what are left from face?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So? If sunglasses make cops look intimidating maybe that's a good thing!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

omg Japan sometimes you are soooo funny…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Reading this feels like a somewhat of a full-circle moment.

True story: while stopped at traffic lights in southern Tokyo around 10 years ago, I was abruptly ordered to pull over by a pair police officers on foot patrol, knocking on my passenger side window.

Me: "Hello, is there a reason why I've been pulled over today?"

Cop #1: "Yes, we'd like to ask you a few questions, as you looked suspicious driving around wearing sunglasses like that."

Me: "It's sunny."

Cop #2: sucking air through teeth "License and registration please."

0 ( +1 / -1 )

My brother is a cop. In a sunny island country. Sunglasses are standard issue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog