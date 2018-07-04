Nagoya court orders forcible clean-up of ‘garbage house’

The Nagoya District Court this week approved an ordinance enabling authorities to forcibly dispose of items piling up inside and outside a gomiyashiki in Naka Ward after the owner refused to do so.
Gomiyashiki (literally "garbage houses") belong to people who engage in compulsive hoarding. They can be easily recognized by the disorderly overflow of various items, ranging from rusting scrap metal objects to automobile tires, etc, that fill the balcony, entranceway and in some cases spill out onto the sidewalk and street.
The three-story house in Naka Ward is one of Japan’s most well-known gomiyashiki. After the court ruling on Monday, workers began removing items on Tuesday against the wishes of the 62-year-old resident of the house, Hideyuki Aizawa, Fuji TV reported. Aizawa’s mother owns the property and has been renting it to her son since 2000.
The floor space in the house is approximately 180 square meters. Bags filled with empty cans alongside piles of cardboard boxes, furniture and other items had overflowed onto the sidewalk. Authorities estimate it will take at least three days to haul the items away. Aizawa has also been ordered to vacate the house by July 18.
Aizawa has had a stormy relationship with his neighbors who have filed numerous complaints about his hoarding over the past 10 years. After Aizawa repeatedly refused to clean up the house, he was sued by neighbors in November 2017 and the court ruled in their favor in January.
The ordinance came after Aizawa refused to comply with the court’s ruling. But on Tuesday, he told reporters “While I don’t agree with the court’s decision, it can’t be helped,” and he was even seen helping the waste collectors remove some of his belongings.© Japan Today
Brian Wheway
How long has this been going on for, 17-18 years? thats some rubbish, and this guy thinks that its acceptable? I am sorry but the courts have got this one right its a tip, and not only its a health hazard! god knows what its like, cockroaches, mice, rats, cats, smell and heath hazard, the poor neighbours must be happy/ecstatic! and is Aizawa san being evicted afterwards? if he's not, is there a court order stipulating that he can't return to his old collecting ways again? if not this will start all over again.
Moderator: He must vacate the house by July 18.
Nessie
Fire hazard and blight. This guy is a textbook case of hoarding behavior.
Jenna Mary Ellen Kelly
That's absolutely disgusting. If I even let one bag of garbage hang out too long in my house, or have a couple of bad vegetables around the amount of flies and stink is absurd in this humid environment. And even spraying periodically I get cockroaches or centipedes. Can't imagine how disgusting this house would be
CrazyJoe
I don't understand how anyone can live like this.
Wakarimasen
All that stuff might be worth a fortune.
spektral
wow that's my neighborhood! hooray! at last!!
I'm gonna pay them a visit! I thought the action had been triggered by the intense winds and the rain...Japan is such a clean country that it really perplexes me when these "glitches in the matrix" occur hahaha...
Metaphile
That guy was on TV years ago! It was resolved now?
Disillusioned
Gees! It only took the better part of two decades to get some action. Hoarding is a serious mental illness. I've seen many houses around my area with hoarding issues and it's nearly always garbage. In this case, he has been ordered by the courts to clean it up four or five times on previous occasions and he has been fined. No doubt the clean up bill will run into the tens of millions of yen, but he cannot pay for it. There is no mention of any counselling or help for his mental illness. It's all about the crime and not the cause.
I have 17 custom built guitars. I might have hoarding issues too. :O
Metaphile
So.....once he leaves, will he do the same thing in another place? I hope they don't find a corpse. It has happened before in other cases of hoarding.
papigiulio
It's a mental disorder opposite of germaphobia ocd. The court should force him to undergo mental treatment like any other person with OCD.
oldman_13
Japanese version of hoarders.
I'm absolutely shocked no one made a comparison between this incident and the picture of the clean Japanese soccer team photo to 'prove' that Japanese are not really clean as people make them out to be (never mind that anyone can see neither are remotely related to each other, this is simply hoarding due to mental illness).