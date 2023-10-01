Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nagoya ordinance prohibits walking on escalators

NAGOYA

A new ordinance prohibiting people from walking on escalators went into effect in Nagoya on Sunday.

Under the ordinance, people are required to to stand still when riding escalators in public places such as train stations, office buildings and shopping centers, Kyodo News reported. However, the ordinance is non-binding and there are no penalties for anyone who violates it.

The Nagoya City government has been running TV commercials and put up posters about the new ordinance at major train stations.

It is usual in Japan for people on escalators to stand still on the left side and leave the right side for people to walk up or down. Nagoya officials said they hope people will stand still on both sides as they ride escalators.

Nagoya is the second area to introduce such an ordinance after Saitama Prefecture tried it in October 2021, but without success.

In recent years, there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over, as well as accidents involving commuters running up and down the escalators, who snag handbags or bump into luggage as they pass people standing still. There are also dangers for those with disabilities or injuries, who need crutches or walking canes.

with regard to "incidents" and "problems", walking on elevators isn't the problem.... unawareness (of self and/or others) is the problem..... better to educate, than legislate.... my view.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Nagoya is the second area to introduce such an ordinance after Saitama Prefecture tried it in October 2021, but without success

Remember that, how'd it work out?

Rule crazy bureaucracy with too much time on their hands.

Like now on the left or right hand side of the escalator, you will have people rush and push people aside to stop and stand in line on the escalator.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over

Well, welcome to the big city. In all my time in Tokyo, I've seen a lot more accidents on stairs than on escalators. And on the latter, it's usually a case of a belligerent or drunken individual rather than any inherent problem with escalators. Hey, let's abolish stairs!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

In recent years, there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over, as well as accidents involving commuters running up and down the escalators, who snag handbags or bump into luggage as they pass people standing still. There are also dangers for those with disabilities or injuries, who need crutches or walking canes.

Just to be clear: all of this stuff happens when people use the stairs too. Or just walks down the street. Yet nobody feels the need to pass laws requiring everyone stand still ……pretty much everywhere and all the time to save us from the danger of losing our balance.

I just hate this rule and the PR campaign that goes with it so much.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

