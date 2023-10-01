Nagoya ordinance prohibits walking on escalators

A new ordinance prohibiting people from walking on escalators went into effect in Nagoya on Sunday.

Under the ordinance, people are required to to stand still when riding escalators in public places such as train stations, office buildings and shopping centers, Kyodo News reported. However, the ordinance is non-binding and there are no penalties for anyone who violates it.

The Nagoya City government has been running TV commercials and put up posters about the new ordinance at major train stations.

It is usual in Japan for people on escalators to stand still on the left side and leave the right side for people to walk up or down. Nagoya officials said they hope people will stand still on both sides as they ride escalators.

Nagoya is the second area to introduce such an ordinance after Saitama Prefecture tried it in October 2021, but without success.

In recent years, there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over, as well as accidents involving commuters running up and down the escalators, who snag handbags or bump into luggage as they pass people standing still. There are also dangers for those with disabilities or injuries, who need crutches or walking canes.

