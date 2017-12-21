Nagoya University hospital left gauze inside woman's body for 44 years

Nagoya University Hospital said Wednesday its medical team left gauze inside a woman's body in a 1970 operation and that it stayed there for around 44 years, with the patient complaining of stomach pain for many years.
The thin fabric was found in 2014 when the hospital in central Japan performed an operation on the woman's rectum to remove a tumor. The patient, an Aichi Prefecture resident in her 80s, had been diagnosed with a tumor in her pelvis at the hospital in April that year.
After doctors cut a part of the rectum in the operation, a cloth-like object was found with the tumor, according to the hospital.
The hospital admitted the possibility that the stomach pain or tumor might have been caused by the left gauze.
The woman underwent the 1970 surgery to treat infertility. As she never had an operation afterward until the recent surgery, the hospital concluded there is a high possibility that the doctors forgot to remove the gauze.
The hospital has apologized to the woman and completed paperwork to compensate her. It revealed the malpractice after gaining the woman's consent.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
hooktrunk2
"the hospital concluded there is a high possibility that the doctors forgot to remove the gauze."
You think?
wanderlust
The WHO have excellent guidelines for Operating Theatre Care, with a pre-op briefing, peri-operative briefing and post-operative confirmation. Swab (packing or absorbent gauze) count is just one of them. Many surgeons are just arrogant, and don't like being told what to do by an OR nurse or coordinator, but they have been shown to reduce OR errors by around 80%. They are based on airline pilots' checklists, and were devised originally by a surgeon Atul Gwande.
Educator60
Note that this case happened 44 years ago, when this sort of thing was more common.
Myhumbletake
Oh no nagoya uni! Anyway they will definitely find more malpractice when they look closer.
pacint
Actually that would be a Surgery-Nurse miss, as they prepare all the instruments(hundreds for some surgeries) beforehand and also need to keep track of swabs, etc, etc.
Maria
Would this kind of foreign object not show up in a scan? What were her doctors doing every time she went to them to complain about this chronic pain?
Reckless
Wow! She is still alive in her 80's. Maybe the gauze isn't so bad.
ebisen
... So they ruined 40 years of her life, and caused her to get a tumour, instead of a healing...
thepersoniamnow
@Maria
What they ALWAYS do. Sell you medicine, and perform “checks” that bring in income.