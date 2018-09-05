Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naked body of elderly man found in Tokyo park

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man whose naked body was found in a park in Tokyo on Monday.

According to police, the body was found in Higashi Ikebukuro Park in Toshima Ward at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

There were external signs of injury on the body, police said, adding they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and determine what happened.

Police will consult surveillance cameras because instead of patrolling the streets and parks they are sitting inside drinking tea and playing with their various devices. Possible murder in the middle of the day!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

