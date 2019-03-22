Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Wikipedia/Benzoyl
national

Naked woman caught running through Shibuya Station

4 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, multiple Japanese Twitter users sent out tweets saying there was a naked woman running through Tokyo’s Shibuya Station, a major rail hub that connects several train and subway lines and serves as the gateway to the Shibuya neighborhood, one of the city’s most popular entertainment districts.

▼ “Some woman was sprinting through Shibuya Station totally naked. Super scary.”

Screen Shot 2019-03-22 at 11.08.28.png

▼ “There was a completely naked woman running around inside Shibuya Station. Totally scary…”

Screen Shot 2019-03-22 at 11.12.45.png

At about the same time as the tweets were being sent, someone also thought to call the police. Officers arrived on the scene and quickly spotted the woman, who no doubt stuck out like a sore/naked thumb, and took her into custody.

However, something they didn’t do was arrest her. The woman was not in possession of any weapons or dangerous items, and didn’t seem to have any intent of harming anyone. Apparently she simply wanted to run, and to be naked while doing it. “The woman had no criminal intent, so please put your minds at ease,” said a spokesperson for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police’s Shibuya precinct.

The lack of criminal charges rubbed a few online commenters the wrong way, with some grumbling about a double standard. “Why didn’t they arrest her? They’d have arrested a man who did that, wouldn’t they?” asked one Twitter user who was appalled at the lack of justice. Others, though, simply lamented the fact that they hadn’t been there to witness the woman’s splendor in person, or the lack of photos on social media.

Surprisingly, the police say the woman did not appear to be under the influence of drugs, and so it remains unclear what prompted her high-speed streaking session, making her decision as baffling as the man elsewhere in Japan this week who broke into someone’s house just to take off his pants and go to sleep on the living room floor.

Sources: Huffington Post Japan via Itai News, Jin, Twitter

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Spring is here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hang on! There was guy arrested and charged with public indecency just a couple of weeks ago for doing exactly the same thing. He was running through the streets to purge himself of bad spirits or something like that. Perhaps he was charged coz he was an old guy and it was considered offensive, but a youngish lady running through a train station is not offensive (to the cops).

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I wonder if he was arrested under a prefectural law that doesn't exist in Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would guess he was arrested for the breaking and entering, not the nakedness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Akie's been on the lash again, has she?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Training for the Olympics naked marathon event mayhaps?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

