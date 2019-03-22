Naked woman caught running through Shibuya Station

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, multiple Japanese Twitter users sent out tweets saying there was a naked woman running through Tokyo’s Shibuya Station, a major rail hub that connects several train and subway lines and serves as the gateway to the Shibuya neighborhood, one of the city’s most popular entertainment districts.

▼ “Some woman was sprinting through Shibuya Station totally naked. Super scary.”

▼ “There was a completely naked woman running around inside Shibuya Station. Totally scary…”

At about the same time as the tweets were being sent, someone also thought to call the police. Officers arrived on the scene and quickly spotted the woman, who no doubt stuck out like a sore/naked thumb, and took her into custody.

However, something they didn’t do was arrest her. The woman was not in possession of any weapons or dangerous items, and didn’t seem to have any intent of harming anyone. Apparently she simply wanted to run, and to be naked while doing it. “The woman had no criminal intent, so please put your minds at ease,” said a spokesperson for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police’s Shibuya precinct.

The lack of criminal charges rubbed a few online commenters the wrong way, with some grumbling about a double standard. “Why didn’t they arrest her? They’d have arrested a man who did that, wouldn’t they?” asked one Twitter user who was appalled at the lack of justice. Others, though, simply lamented the fact that they hadn’t been there to witness the woman’s splendor in person, or the lack of photos on social media.

Surprisingly, the police say the woman did not appear to be under the influence of drugs, and so it remains unclear what prompted her high-speed streaking session, making her decision as baffling as the man elsewhere in Japan this week who broke into someone’s house just to take off his pants and go to sleep on the living room floor.

Sources: Huffington Post Japan via Itai News, Jin, Twitter

