Nara opens counseling hotline for locals distressed by Abe's murder

The city of Nara on Sunday opened a counseling hotline for citizens who are feeling traumatized by the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while delivering a stump speech in the city.

A crowd was listening to Abe speak near Kintetsu Railway's Yamato-Saidaiji Station when Japan's longest-serving leader was shot from behind at close range by 41-year-old Nara resident Tetsuya Yamagami.

The city government said it set up the hotline as many citizens, including those who use the station, could have witnessed the incident.

Counselors at the city's public health center will offer consultations and mental health care and refer residents to clinics if necessary, Nara officials said. The counseling service will be available every day until July 15.

Meanwhile, psychological experts have advised people, especially children and those with mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, to avoid watching footage of the shooting which has circulated widely on social media.

Hirokazu Tachikawa, a disaster psychiatry expert and a professor at the University of Tsukuba, said that people "should refrain from repeatedly watching stimulating images."

Those with symptoms like acute stress or insomnia should avoid the news and social media, and consult a specialist depending on the degree to which they have been impacted, Tachikawa said.

Mafumi Usui, a social psychology expert and a professor at Niigata Seiryo University, said children can be more affected by images of a shocking incident than adults and they may experience anxiety long after being exposed.

Usui said if children are affected, adults should reassure them they are safe.

