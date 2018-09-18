Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Narita airport hit with passenger check-in system glitch

CHIBA

Narita international airport was hit by a passenger check-in system glitch Tuesday, resulting in flight cancelations and delays, its operator said.

According to the Narita International Airport Corp, multiple airlines operating out of Terminal 2 at the major hub east of Tokyo were unable to use automated systems to process passengers and their baggage.

Operations were partially restored at the Japan Airlines' counter four and a half hours after the system trouble began around noon. The hiccup forced the airline to cancel one flight and delay two others.

Airline employees used the phone to process passengers' information and attached temporary tags to check-in luggage. The difficulties led long lines of passengers to form in front of service counters.

Yumi Nakamura, 42, who resides in the United States, was waiting for a flight to Los Angeles.

"I was going to chill out a bit after checking in my baggage a little early, but I'm already tired before boarding the airplane," she said.

