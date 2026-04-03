Narita airport operator considers land expropriation for runway development

The head of the operator of Narita airport met with Japan's transport minister on Thursday to inform him that the company is considering starting the process for compulsory land acquisition to advance its stalled plan to build a new runway and extend an existing one amid booming inbound tourism.
Naoki Fujii, president of Narita International Airport Corp, also told Yasushi Kaneko that the new and extended runways' planned March 2029 opening is likely to be delayed due to land acquisition difficulties.
Land acquisition for the expansion, dubbed the "second opening" of the airport, a major international gateway located east of Tokyo, stands at 89.7 percent of the 1,099 hectares required as of late March, with some of the remaining landowners dissatisfied with the compensation offered.
Kaneko expressed understanding of the need to use the land expropriation law. However, he urged the company to "carefully gain the understanding of local residents and continue efforts to achieve voluntary land acquisition."
Construction of the 3,500-meter Runway C and extension of the 2,500-meter Runway B by 1,000 meters has been under way at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture since 2025, in response to the surge of foreign visitors and expansion of logistics.
Once the work is completed, the airport will roughly double in size to 2,297 hectares, with its annual arrival and departure slots expected to expand to 500,000 from 340,000 currently.
Fujii said he hopes to first begin operating the extended Runway B in fiscal 2029 should the necessary land be secured.
The international airport opened in 1978 despite fierce local resistance to land acquisition, following the central government's approval of its construction in July 1966.© KYODO
25 Comments
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mammola
Overtourism is creating too many problems. there have been airplanes flying very low over Tokyo heading to Haneda since the boom of overtourism 7-8 years ago to create new air corridors, very dangerous and annoying indeed. airports are overflowing.
sakurasuki
Still looking something or someone to blame for overtourism? So who really want the tourist to come?
Even if that airport expanded, is there any update about improving immigration queue and custom queue?
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20260328/p2g/00m/0na/004000c
https://japantoday.com/category/national/congestion-at-narita-airport's-electronic-customs-frustrates-travelers
Enshu Oldboy
The Japan rush may be over by the time the new Narita runway(s) are built.
Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka also have international airports but 2 are on artificial islands and the other in the city, so can’t expand them easily, but how about working on diverting some air traffic to those airports? It would go hand in hand with getting more of the country visited. At least Osaka is the other big city and close to Kyoto Nara.
Speed
Just double or triple the compensation to these owners and you'll finally get the land that you need. Jesus, this has been going on since the 70s.
commanteer
Fukuoka is running at over capacity as it is. There's simply no room. Fukuoka - Tokyo is the third busiest air corridor in the world.
WoodyLee
Goo glad to see Narita Air Port Expanding. while at it how about finding ways so Narita Express can unload departing passengers neat the departure floor instead of going up 3 or 4 floors on escalators with travel bags and children, it's crazy.
ebisen
I really love the old geezer and his family blocking and entire runway and living right in the middle of the airport :) . Hold onto your rights as much as you can! I remember exactly the same old discussion about Narita happening 20 years ago - on his fence he was posting huge "Down With Narita Airport" signs (in English), visible from all the airplanes who were obliged to turn around his house :) .
theonlyherb
Fukuoka probably is close to max. But Nagoya, and esp Kansai certainly are not.
Also as secondary Option to KIX you d have Kobe which certainly is well below what it coul handle too.
smithinjapan
Love it! And as with KIX, these guys will ask the major international airlines their opinions, and when the other airlines say it's not a good idea and they won't land there as often, Narita will say they don't need others' opinions and do it anyway. I mean, it's already the most expensive place to land in the world (or was), why not jack up the cost so local people can go do a runway tour once its built?
John-San
Wasn't there a hold out and still a hold out farmer who farm is in the middle of existing complex ? I am sure the farm excess is by an underground tunnel. There is always the plain the neck hold out and no doubt with the new land expropriation there will be others. If I was one of these farmers I would organise a combined farmers company and negotiate the rights to land needed for parking and EV charging stations. this will set all the farmers family ups for generations.
Bulb_a_day_garlic
The brutality by which the land was acquired should not be forgotten. Go and look it up. What happened was uncivilized plunder.
The remaining farmers are not "holdouts", they are merely continuing to live on their land (hardly unreasonable).
Wallis Gelmar
Good. Knock them all out the way and make Narita the hub it was always supposed to bee
Government needs to be firm here and take the land by whatever means.
Akula
Plenty of capacity at other airports around Japan, feels like every regional airport has connections to South Korea and the independent nation of Taiwan for example.
Ibaraki Airport hasn't been a huge success since opening, but with some careful planning, surely could take some of the load off Narita and Haneda?
Big
Agreed. Very typical of the business mindset in Japan unfortunately. Would rather waste years and untold amounts of money on delayed projects than increase the amount offered to get a quick resolution and get construction started. Like the shop landlords that would rather have their space sitting vacant than negotiate the monthly rent.
Wallis Gelmar
@Akula. You clearly have no understanding of the importance of having a true hub airport.
Sh1mon M4sada
If Nexco can acquire land for the intercity expressway relatively quickly, surely NRT would be able to apply similar rates for compensation to land owners?
Bulb_a_day_garlic
A closer look at the history would reveal this land was in fact defended with blood. Men and women stood against the usurper's violence, hundreds were injured, some died. No sum of money would be enough to make the remaining farmers forget that the state sent armed men to take what wasn't theirs. Take a look for yourself what happened.
grc
sakurasuki - the number of downvotes for your perfectly intelligent question about Immigration lines is astounding. Could they be from people who can use the re-entry counters/gates? If so their selfishness and lack of empathy are terrifying
Sh1mon M4sada
Anti-tourism is a global phenomenon, it isn't just Japan nor posters here. Equally relevant is the immigration queue, illegals are also a global phenomenon.
I would guess that based on people power in USA, Canada, Italy, Greece, Spain etc., Anti-tourism, and anti-immigrants are vote winners not loosers as you appear to be surprised with.
Bulb_a_day_garlic
Someone who makes money out of tourists is not going to vote anti-tourism. An anti-tourist vote is irrational, like shooting yourself in the foot.
HopeSpringsEternal
Haneda should do the same, as more runways equal more safety, as too much 'optimization' is inherently risky
HopeSpringsEternal
Just make sure new runways don't sink, like Osaka!
Bulb_a_day_garlic
Yeah and if you construct a new airport make sure you don’t get anything like the IATA 3 letter designation that Fukuoka got. Having that printed on your baggage tag is so offensive it is unmentionable.
Akula
Bulb_a_day_garlicApr. 3 08:29 pm JST
Haha! Fukuoka Airport plays on that code big time though - a business centre in the airport called FUK BIZ for example!
Akula
Wallis GelmarApr. 3 12:44 pm JST