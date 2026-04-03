Narita airport operator considers land expropriation for runway development

The head of the operator of Narita airport met with Japan's transport minister on Thursday to inform him that the company is considering starting the process for compulsory land acquisition to advance its stalled plan to build a new runway and extend an existing one amid booming inbound tourism.

Naoki Fujii, president of Narita International Airport Corp, also told Yasushi Kaneko that the new and extended runways' planned March 2029 opening is likely to be delayed due to land acquisition difficulties.

Land acquisition for the expansion, dubbed the "second opening" of the airport, a major international gateway located east of Tokyo, stands at 89.7 percent of the 1,099 hectares required as of late March, with some of the remaining landowners dissatisfied with the compensation offered.

Kaneko expressed understanding of the need to use the land expropriation law. However, he urged the company to "carefully gain the understanding of local residents and continue efforts to achieve voluntary land acquisition."

Construction of the 3,500-meter Runway C and extension of the 2,500-meter Runway B by 1,000 meters has been under way at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture since 2025, in response to the surge of foreign visitors and expansion of logistics.

Once the work is completed, the airport will roughly double in size to 2,297 hectares, with its annual arrival and departure slots expected to expand to 500,000 from 340,000 currently.

Fujii said he hopes to first begin operating the extended Runway B in fiscal 2029 should the necessary land be secured.

The international airport opened in 1978 despite fierce local resistance to land acquisition, following the central government's approval of its construction in July 1966.

© KYODO