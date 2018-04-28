Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Narita airport to expand LCC terminal to address congestion

0 Comments
CHIBA

The operator of Narita airport near Tokyo says its terminal for budget airlines will be expanded to address congestion, with the total area to be doubled by March 2022.

The expansion of Narita's Terminal 3 will increase the capacity from the current 7.5 million passengers to 15 million a year, said Narita International Airport Corp, or NAA.

"Low-cost carriers have captured more-than-expected demand of passengers. We want to contribute to the growth," NAA President Makoto Natsume said.

The extended terminal will be built at the site of Japan Airlines Co's cargo facility currently located next to the terminal. JAL has broadly agreed to move the cargo facility elsewhere, according to the Narita operator and other sources.

The current Terminal 3, opened in April 2015, comprises a three-story main building and a two-story satellite facility, with a total floor space of roughly 66,000 square meters. It is used by five budget airlines.

Low-cost carriers accounted for 30.7 percent of total passenger flights at Narita airport, including terminals 1 and 2, from Oct 29, 2017 to March 24 this year, up from 11.5 percent in the same period in 2013 and 2014, the operator said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Mount Atago

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

The First 10 Sentences You Should Learn in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Top 3 Regional Ramen: Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon