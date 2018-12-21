Narita, Haneda airports predicting 5% increase in travelers heading abroad for year-end holidays

The number of people traveling overseas from Narita and Haneda international airports for the year-end holiday period is expected to be about 5 percent more than last year.

According to the the Narita International Airport Authority (NAA), about 1,280,000 people are expected to depart from the airport in Chiba Prefecture between Dec 21 and Jan 4, with the peak days likely to be Dec 29 for departures and Jan 6 for returns.

As New Year’s Day falls on a Tuesday, many companies will give employees time off from Saturday Dec 29 until Sunday Jan 6. In some cases, workers are adding Dec 25-28 to the long holiday weekend from Dec 22 until Dec 24, to make an extended 15-day vacation.

Travel agents say European countries, such as Spain and Italy, are popular destinations for those leaving Japan this weekend, while South Korea and Taiwan are the most popular destinations for those leaving on shorter trips at the end of the year,

Officials at Haneda international airport said they expect about 866,000 departures, with the highest number on Dec 29 and the return peak on Jan 6.

© Japan Today