Narita, Haneda airports start full-scale use of facial recognition system

Japan's Narita and Haneda airports started Monday the use of facial recognition on a full scale, allowing international travelers to check in baggage and pass security checkpoints without showing passports or flight tickets.
In the "Face Express" system aimed at speeding up the boarding process and providing a touchless experience for passengers, travelers need to have their photos taken at check-in when they register their passports and boarding passes upon arriving at the airports.
After registering necessary data with special terminals, cameras at baggage check-in, security checkpoint entrances and boarding gates will automatically verify passengers' identity and allow them to pass through, Narita International Airport Corp said.
"The procedure (for boarding) ended quickly and the gate opened smoothly," said company employee Susumu Hayakawa, 29, before traveling on a Japan Airlines flight to Chicago from Narita airport near Tokyo.
The system fully came into service after Narita airport started trialing the use of facial recognition in April, only involving airport staff and not actual travelers.
It will also lead to reduced physical contact between travelers, machines, and airport and flight staff, helping to prevent the spread of virus infections, the airport operator has said.
Passenger data, including facial images, will be deleted within 24 hours after registration to protect privacy.
The biometric ID processing is available on some flights of All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines at Narita airport, and some Japan Airlines flights at Haneda airport in Tokyo for the time being, gradually expanding to other airlines.© KYODO
Mark
I am a little concerned about this tech getting in the wrong hands as always, or put to use in an unethical manners. I have noticed lately several businesses ask you to face a screen to check your body temp. but in reality it is also scanning the face without you even knowing about it. I believe DoCoMo shops are using this tech too.
Aly Rustom
With the use of facial scans hopefully they can end the fingerprinting of us...
Its no longer needed. Its obsolete.
if they want THAT they really need to get rid of the fingerprinting
theResident
Good. Speed things up.
GenHXZ
Wonder if it works flawlessly here, people with darker skin tones have caused the system to mis-judge the identity of the individual in other settings.Am not meaning anything sinister here, just pointing out technical limitation of the system which has been found before.
paddletime
how long before this system is widespread?
theResident
Hopefully as soon as travel picks up again. Perfect time to try it out now and iron out the kinks.
daito_hak
BS! What kind of silly hygienist society with zero interactions between people are they trying to establish? This is insanity. Stop this non sense, I am not going to use that crap.
kurisupisu
Does it mean a faster trip through immigration or the scanning of bags, bodies and clothes?
If not then what is the point?
Farmboy
If a criminal, or an overzealous agency worker wanted to use it in a bad way, it would be very tempting, wouldn’t it?
umbrella
Obviously data is going to leak. Who can trust the people who administer the system?
How does it work for mask wearers and indeed burkah wearing Muslim ladies?