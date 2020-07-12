Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors watch a dance performance in the park of the National Ainu Museum which opened in the Hokkaido town of Shiraoi on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

National Ainu museum opens in Hokkaido after COVID-19 delay

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Japan's first national museum dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people of northern Japan opened Sunday after repeated delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Ainu Museum in the Hokkaido town of Shiraoi will only accept 2,000 visitors who made reservations in advance on weekdays and 2,500 on weekend days to keep crowding to a minimum and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The 8,600-square-meter museum, a park and a memorial make up the complex named "Upopoy," which means "singing in a large group" in the Ainu language.

The ethnic group has lived for centuries in areas that became northern Japan, notably on the country's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, as well as on neighboring Sakhalin in what is now Russia.

Beginning with the government's assimilationist policy in the Meiji Era (1868-1912), the ethnic minority suffered discrimination and land dispossession, spilling over into ongoing income and educational disparities.

The Ainu also struggled to maintain their culture due to Japan's assimilationist efforts and were prohibited from speaking their native language.

The Japanese government only recognized the group as "indigenous people that have their own language, religious and cultural identity" in 2008.

The museum complex, originally scheduled to open on April 24, aims to attract one million visitors annually once the admission limits are lifted, according to the Japanese government. It is expected to contribute to the promotion of the local economy and tourism.

The park has a hall to show traditional Ainu dance and musical performances, a workshop for cooking Ainu cuisine and playing Ainu instruments, and a studio for Ainu craft demonstrations. It also has an area showing a traditional Ainu village.

The memorial site has buildings for performing memorial services and keeping displaced remains of deceased Ainu people, along with a monument and a cemetery.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo