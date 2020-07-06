Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An upended minivan is seen after flooding in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Nearly 40 feared dead as torrential rains continue in southwestern Japan

TOKYO

Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place.

Flooding and mudslides that began at the weekend have killed 21 people so far in Kumamoto Prefecture. A further 18 people were showing no vital signs and presumed dead pending official confirmation, and 13 people were missing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

"I offer my deepest condolences for those who have passed from the torrential rains," Suga said, adding that some 40,000 members of the Self-Defense Force were involved in rescue missions.

He added that evacuation centers were also working on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus by distributing disinfectant and asking evacuees to maintain their distance from each other.

As of Saturday, some 200,000 have been ordered to evacuate their homes, according to Kyodo news agency.

The floods are Japan's worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis in October last year that left about 90 people dead.

Tonight will be bad, by all accounts. The rain still lashing down. My wife commented that she would not be able to sleep if she was living in that part of Kyushu.

Stay safe if any of you are reading this.

First Aid kit and lighting equipment, and get ready to head for higher ground if by the river.

Sleep upstairs and on the side away from the hill if you are at the foot of a slope.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

