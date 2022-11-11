Nearly 60% in Japan unaware of relaxed COVID-19 mask guidelines: survey

Nearly 60 percent of people in Japan were unaware of government guidance that wearing masks outdoors for protection against the coronavirus is unnecessary in most cases, recent survey results have shown.
Although the guidelines were issued in May and the government's position on mask-wearing has since remained unchanged, the survey found that 18.4 percent of respondents had no knowledge the guidance even existed, while 40 percent knew of it but not the specific details, according to data by polling firm Laibo Inc.
Compared with the 58.4 percent overall who were unaware, 41.6 percent said they knew of the guidance and its content, according to the survey.
Wearing a mask remains the norm in Japan, despite 72.7 percent saying they are in favor of dropping the practice. Among the respondents, 33.9 percent said they were in favor of shedding masks, while 38.8 answered they were "somewhat" in favor.
The survey conducted online from Oct. 12 through 17 garnered sample responses from 1,011 working adults, with 52.5 percent saying that government explanations on guidance have been insufficient, including information that mask-wearing is also optional in quiet and spacious indoor areas.
Among the reasons why people favored mask-wearing, some cited the ongoing pandemic and coronavirus-related deaths. Others said they wear a mask for protection against influenza in winter and hay fever in spring as well as COVID-19.
Coronavirus cases have been recently rebounding throughout Japan.
Meanwhile, some responded that they were now "uncomfortable" taking their mask off in public as they have been accustomed to wearing masks for more than two years.
While Japan no longer has an official mask mandate in place, some respondents said they would be more encouraged to stop wearing masks if the government issued a uniform rule on their usage.
Masking up is still commonplace in other Asian countries such as Singapore and South Korea, despite their governments fully lifting outdoor mask mandates in March and September, respectively.
In China, which still has a strict "zero-COVID" policy in place, people are asked to wear masks on subway trains and in shopping malls.
In contrast, some Western nations were quick to forego masks due to the improving pandemic situation in many parts of the world.
Some survey respondents felt that Japan should keep in step with other countries, with the increase in international arrivals due to borders reopening to individual foreign tourists.
Daniel Barter, an Australian tourist currently visiting Tokyo, said masks were rarely seen anymore in his home country.
The 30-year-old said people "knew pretty quickly" that wearing a mask was no longer mandatory thanks to "really clear messaging" from the authorities through social media as well as on television.
On making sense of mask etiquette upon arriving in Japan, Barter said "it was not made clear at all," eventually assuming it would be best to wear one by observing those around him.
"It was announced as we landed that you need to wear (a mask) on the train and in the airport terminal, and that was the last I heard of it," he said.© KYODO
JTC
There are many now who think this relaxed approach applies indoors too.
Bronco
I want this in writing with a government stamp on it so I can carry it with me.
sakurasuki
Japan just unaware that they follow other people unconsciously and thinking it's social norm.
Michael Machida
It's way over 60%. Every Japanese national I speak with wears a mask every day and are surprised that the Japanese Government announced such a relaxation of COVID 19 rules and regulations. It's more like 95.6%.
Mr Kipling
Wearing a mask for most Japanese is no longer about health. It is saying "look at me , I am a good person."
To not wear one says "I am anti social."
Masks are going to be here for ever.
DudeDeuce
In order for people here to stop wearing masks, one of the infamous celebs is going to have to come out and show themselves not wearing a mask entering a store or restaurant. TV and social media are very influential here.
ghosthand
Naisu Nihon! Keep those masks on, its the smart thing to do -- the pandemic is nowhere near over yet!
Monty
More and more of my co workers are taking off their masks in the office. At least at their desks.
What is a good thing to see.
During the last 3 years, my company hired some new staff, whose faces I have never seen.
Now after 3 years, I can finally see some of the new faces.
Jexan
This is the most important sentence in the article. So many just lack the courage to make their own decisions or to seek out information.
Jexan
100% agree! My office recently made masks optional and many people instantly began walking around smiling. Amazing. Other companies are also beginning to do the same.
Farmboy
Too small and too narrow a sample to make sweeping statement about national attitudes.
Yubaru
So? Really now, Japanese have been wearing masks for generations, particularly in the cold, flu and allergy seasons, and they will continue to do so as part of the collective belief, right or wrong, that they are doing what is expected.
Personally speaking, masks screw up my beard, so I either dont wear one, or put one on and forget about it until lunch, and when I take it off, I look like something the cat dragged in from off the street!
The Avenger
72.7 percent in favor of dropping the practice and still most people wear them out of fear of being judged. ****
MarkX
Also Farmboy, this was taken before this new wave has really taken off. I bet if you ask people now they will say they want their masks. Look at how many Western countries are again implementing mask mandates to try and help curb the 8th wave.
Aly Rustom
The gov needs to communicate better. when over half of the people are not aware of the guidelines that is a problem
Gaijinjland
Why do so many posters here complain so much about the Japanese and their proclivity towards masks? The government here never had a policy of legally forcing people to, or fining people for not, wearing masks. They only encouraged it and it’s always been voluntary.