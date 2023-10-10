Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Nearly 70% of care service providers in Japan face labor shortage

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly 70 percent of care service providers in Japan were facing labor shortages, a survey conducted last year by an industry foundation showed, with the career often seen as less appealing due to its low wages and heavy workload.

The shortage is most pronounced for home visit caregivers, as 83.5 percent of geriatric and other caregiving facilities responded that they lack staff to provide the service, according to the survey conducted last October by the Care Work Foundation.

The survey covering 19,890 employees and 8,708 caregiving facilities nationwide showed 66.3 percent of nursing facilities were experiencing labor shortages, fueling concerns that an increasing number of people in graying Japan will not receive the care they require.

The survey also showed 69.1 percent of facilities had staff aged 65 years or older, with over a quarter of home visit caregivers in that age bracket.

The average annual salary for caregivers with at least two years of experience stood at 3.76 million yen in 2021.

By service offered, 69.3 percent of facilities said they lack on-site caregiving staff, while 47.2 percent said they face a shortage of nursing staff.

Regarding the challenges faced in the operation of caregiving service businesses, over half cited difficulty in securing high-quality personnel, while many also said that government reimbursements for nursing are insufficient to provide adequate wages that make recruitment and retention of staff less challenging.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog