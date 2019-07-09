Nearly 70% of ill, disabled people have difficulties working: report

A total of 66.3 percent of people with illnesses or disabilities in Japan said they have difficulties balancing work and treatment or working with their handicaps, a government report showed Tuesday, indicating a lack of workplace support for them.

A labor ministry survey conducted in February last year drew responses from 1,000 such people aged between 20 and 64. Of them, 664 were working, 268 were not and 68 were on leave from work, according to the 2018 white paper on labor and welfare.

The report underlined a strong desire to be part of the workforce in this group, with 84.5 percent of all respondents saying they want to work or continue working. Among the 268 non-working respondents, 64.2 percent said they want to work.

As for reasons cited by those who think they cannot work or continue working despite having the desire to do so in a multiple-choice question, 50.6 percent said they lack physical strength and 36.9 percent pointed to a lack of flexible working hours and leave.

A total of 30.3 percent referred to difficulties in gaining understanding or support from their bosses or coworkers for their conditions.

The ministry said it will strengthen support measures for companies that help people with illnesses and disabilities to continue working.

© KYODO