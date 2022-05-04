Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken on March 10 shows the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, adjacent to a residential area of Ginowan in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

Nearly 80% of Japanese think Okinawa's U.S. base-hosting burden unfair

7 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly 80 percent of people in Japan think the burden on Okinawa in hosting the bulk of U.S. forces in the country is not fair compared with other prefectures, according to the results of a Kyodo News survey.

The nationwide mail survey, conducted ahead of the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japanese administration on May 15, found that 58 percent of respondents supported transferring some of the U.S. military facilities outside of the southern prefecture.

But 69 percent opposed relocating the bases to areas where they live, although 79 percent believe the burden on Okinawa was unequally large.

Okinawa remained under U.S. rule until 1972 even after Japan regained sovereignty in 1952 following the country's defeat in World War II. It is home to 70 percent of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military installations in Japan despite being about 0.6 percent of the country's total area.

In the poll, 51 percent said they believe U.S. bases in Okinawa should be reduced significantly, while 6 percent responded they should be totally removed. Forty percent said the bases are fine as they are.

Okinawa remains important for the United States as it serves as a strategic hub for its military operations in the Pacific, as China's presence expands and the North Korean nuclear and missile threat grows in the region. Okinawa is also near Taiwan.

Japan and the United States are pushing for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in a residential area of Ginowan to the less populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago.

But the transfer has met with strong opposition from people in Okinawa, many of whom have urged that the air base be moved out of the prefecture.

The poll found that 64 percent are not supportive of the current relocation plan, which dates back to a 1996 Japan-U.S. agreement on returning the land occupied by the Futenma base.

Of the 64 percent, about a quarter believe the base should be relocated outside of Japan, a quarter think it should be moved out of Okinawa to another prefecture, while a fifth said it should continue to be used.

The survey also found that 65 percent think the security alliance between Japan and the United States should remain as is, but 22 percent believe it should be strengthened and 11 percent said it should be weakened.

The poll was conducted on 3,000 randomly selected people aged 18 and older from March to April with valid responses received from 1,958.

7 Comments
japan is a US military base proxy, JGOV does not care about Japanese citizen opinion....

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Been to Okinawa a few times, you can't escape the military presence there. It seemed every other person was in uniform but after a while they no longer registered, they became part of the scenario.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

The poll was conducted on 3,000 randomly selected people aged 18 and older from March to April with valid responses received from 1,958.

A nationwide mail survey . . . 3,000 randomly selected . . . 1,958 were "valid" . . . and 1,042 responses were . . . What? Not valid? A third of those selected were purposely rejected?

And no indication of a margin of error?

Apparently not a serious poll.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Wen kicking out the invaders?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

SkepticalToday  05:13 pm JST

Apparently not a serious poll.

yes, but when are they ever?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

indigoToday  04:51 pm JST

japan is a US military base proxy, JGOV does not care about Japanese citizen opinion....

I think a better description would be the JGOV don’t care what the Okinawan “Japanese” people think!

compared to mainland Japanese they have always been deemed second class citizens and the JGOV prefer the US problem to be out of site out of mind!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Nearly 80% of Japanese think Okinawa's U.S. base-hosting burden unfair

Well ask Ukrainians how they feel, is the burden unfair?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

