Nepal to finally open pavilion at Osaka expo

OSAKA

Nepal will open its pavilion at the World Exposition in Osaka on Saturday, becoming the last participant to do so more than three months after the event began, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

The pavilion will be the last to open among the 158 participating countries and regions. Construction of the self-built Type A pavilion had been suspended due to delays by the Nepalese side in paying its Japanese builder, with work resuming on June 16.

Organizers gave the green light on Friday for the pavilion to open to visitors, according to the source.

The selection process for builders of the overseas pavilions, particularly those categorized as Type A constructions, proved difficult due to their complicated design and lack of coordination by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Delays in preparation were noted even before the exhibition began, while unpaid construction fees to subcontractors were an issue for several other pavilions as well.

Angola's pavilion, whose operation had been suspended since the day after the expo kicked off on April 13, was reopened on June 26.

This must have been a significant expense for Nepal, where the median monthly income is only around NPR 30,000 (¥32,300). It’s hard not to question whether such a substantial outlay will yield a commensurate return.

As for the delay, according to the Annapurna Express, “a senior official involved in the project, speaking anonymously, revealed that the conflict arose over payment procedures. Nepal Rastra Bank required contractors to pay a 30 percent tax before transferring funds from Japan, which the contractor refused. Visa complications further stalled progress.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

