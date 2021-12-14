Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

New app to allow travelers paperless entry into Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Visitors and returnees to Japan will be able to go through simpler customs, immigration and quarantine procedures by using an application software from next week, the country's Digital Agency said Tuesday.

Travelers will not have to submit CIQ paper documents if they register themselves for the "Visit Japan Web" service, scheduled to be launched on Monday, via smartphone and other devices beforehand.

Digitalization of the procedures is expected to help reduce the risk of infection and burden on officials at airport CIQ facilities, which have been facing a shortage of staff.

Travelers who registered quarantine questionnaires and customs declarations, among others, containing their names, addresses, health conditions and other information via the app will just be asked to show their smartphones or other devices to officials upon their arrival.

Officials get travelers' information by scanning a QR code on their smartphones or other devices. The new service is expected to shorten the time of entry procedures.

The app will initially be available in English and Japanese, and the government will consider adding other languages later.

Japan, like other countries, has tightened its border controls amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, believed to be more transmissible than previous strains and able to evade immunity provided by vaccines.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Japan, unlike other countries, makes fully vaccinated people suffer a Toyoko Inn jail quarratine instead of letting them just go home.

This whiz bang app I would expect to be counter intuitive, like most things this idiotic government comes with.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo