New bill to ban drones over Olympic venues, military sites

The Japanese government has proposed a bill that revises the current drone regulation law to prohibit drones from flying over venues of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as within 300 meters of facilities of the Self Defense Forces and U.S. military bases.

The government said the revision to the bill aims to strengthen counter-terrorism measures in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics where government officials and tourists will gather from around the world, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The ban on drones also applies to the the 2019 Rugby World Cup which will be held in Japan from Sept 20 to Nov 2.

Drones operating without permits will be confiscated or destroyed by police and the Japan Coast Guard.

Under the proposed bill, media companies can use drones for photographic purposes only if they obtain consent from the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee. Drones will also be banned from flying near certain airports.

The aviation and drone regulation law of Japan already prohibits the flying of drones over densely populated residential areas, the prime minister’s residence and the Imperial Palace.

The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association has submitted a statement to the government expressing its opposition to the law revision. It stated that the government’s proposal “greatly limits the gathering of news material and violates the public’s right to know.”

