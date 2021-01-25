New coronavirus cases in Tokyo fall to 618; lowest number since Dec 28

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 618 new cases of the coronavirus, down 368 from Sunday. It was the lowest number since the capital reported 481 cases on Dec 28.
The number (326 men and 292 women) is the result of 7,161 tests conducted on Jan 22.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (117), followed by 114 in their 30s, 93 in their 50s, 83 in their 40s, 49 in their 60s, 50 in their 70s and 30 in their 80s. Also, 59 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 148, down eight from Sunday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Ricky Sanchez
Right, just like only 6k people were waiting for for a hospital bed...and now 15k...#lies
klausdorth
Numbers, numbers, and again numbers.
How about giving us the (real) facts?
From almost 2.000 short time ago, to roughly 600.
Sounds like magic!
Reckless
I went to my office today and we are supposed to wear masks and yet there was a few people openly flouting it and not wearing masks. I fear the fudging the numbers like this may make people let their guard down.
Zoroto
The sad thing is, to me, is that the average Japanese citizen will actually believe that a "curve" that looks like the Tokyo Tower is actually possible, and will start supporting the Olympics and re-elect these people.
Zoroto
Really? People don't care what the boss would say?
nonu6976
wow, the number of positives has been cut in half on only a couple of weeks. Mind you, so have the number of tests..
GrungeHamster
Amazing work Japan! If we cut the number of tests we cut the number of infections! It’s genius!
Reckless
Yes, really. Most persons telework and the boss rarely comes in.
Zoroto
I see. So if there are no infections in the office, than there is probably nothing to worry about. Once somebody gets infected, I am sure they will start wearing a mask.
tooheysnew
The government are damned if they do & damned if they don’t.
Some good figures come out & all the doomsayers become neigh-sayers.
Reckless
That is a pretty sad picture, however, with those guys sitting around on a weekday, perhaps out of work.
anon99999
This should be the headline news world wide. The Japanese method to beat the disease is miraculous. The world must be in envy. How Australia got in wrong with their draconian 3 month lockdown and massive testing. UK - all they had to do was shut the pubs early !
Japan shows the world that all is needed is to close Bars at 8 PM. Keep testing as difficult to do and as low as possible. (and do not include the positive cases discovered in the alternative private testing) And don't forget GO TO Travel campaigns not a problem either when the virus can be beaten so easily.
All on track for cancellation of the SOE as scheduled. Perhaps the GO TO Travel campaign can be restarted as well in time for Spring Vacation. And of course at number one a Happy guaranteed covid safe olympics is assured now. Maybe they can even open the borders up to all the tourists to roll in the spectators since the virus can now be so easily conquered ! Why worry about vaccinations at all. Aso is sure to be working on his superpowers Japanese speech to come out soon.
Aly Rustom
They sure follow Trump's advice well.
when you do testing to that extent you're gonna find more people you're gonna find more cases! So I said to my people Slow the testing down please!
'Slow The Testing Down, Please' President Mocks COVID-19 As 26 States See Spike In Infections - YouTube
Seems to have worked!