New coronavirus cases in Tokyo fall to 618; lowest number since Dec 28

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 618 new cases of the coronavirus, down 368 from Sunday. It was the lowest number since the capital reported 481 cases on Dec 28.

The number (326 men and 292 women) is the result of 7,161 tests conducted on Jan 22.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (117), followed by 114 in their 30s, 93 in their 50s, 83 in their 40s, 49 in their 60s, 50 in their 70s and 30 in their 80s. Also, 59 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 148, down eight from Sunday, health officials said.

