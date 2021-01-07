Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commuters pass through JR Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Thursday morning. The capital reported more than 2,000 cases for the first time. Photo: KYODO
national

New coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to more than 2,000

16 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday said more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported on Thursday, a record nigh for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, the the number of cases was 1,591.

Health officials will confirm later today the exact figure and number of tests conducted on Jan 4.

Editor: Story will be updated later.


© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

16 Comments
Wow! EOM

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

nobody should be surprised.

9 ( +12 / -3 )

This is crazy the Japanese government are killing the people

9 ( +15 / -6 )

And now for some much needed perspective. The Czech Republic is a relatively small country and is clocking over 12,000 new infections a day. I’m not saying 2,000 is wonderful, I’m just saying this daily increase reporting isn’t horrifying this reader or making him do anything different to what he was doing last week. I care more about temperature drop, then wear a warm jacket.

-9 ( +9 / -18 )

I think the numbers will continue to climb in the next week or two as people who got infected on New Years Day from Hatsumode Shrine visits will start to show symptoms. I really hope Suga changes his mind and does a SOE AT LEAST as restrictive as the one in March. Otherwise, we are in deep doggie do

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

kind of expected. first results from full testing after the holidays I suppose.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

The Czech Republic is a relatively small country and is clocking over 12,000 new infections a day.

and how many tests are they doing a day?

4 ( +11 / -7 )

FYI, yesterday's 1,591 cases were from 4,477 tests conducted on Jan 3, as said in the article.

So, I'm assuming today's results are from the 15,374 tests conducted on Jan 4.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Time to go shopping!

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

But offering restaurant establishments 60,000 to limit their hours to 7 or 8 in the evening is sure to flatten the curve!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

@therougou

15,374 tests?

Wow! Highest test amount ever!

(If this information is correct)

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Such LOW number of tests coming back with that number of positives? JHC.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

With the cold weather hitting hard and the holidays. Folks not staying home. I am surprised the numbers are not higher.

I am grateful they are not. But still. Its called a pandemic for a reason. The Japanese government need to up their game and get things on point. Sugadaddies governmental response has been an utter failure and a cluster fudge.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Is the virus mutating out of control because of the current leaky vaccines that may need to be changed with each mutation (we don't know)? Is it possible? Coronavirus says, "holding my beer."

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

New on here but always read everyone’s comments.

have to wonder if these numbers are because of the new year home trips people took or because the government are finally showing us the real severity of the pandemic, maybe a mixture of both?

9 months to prepare for this and they have done nothing. All that money wasted on the Olympics preparation instead of trained doctors, nurses, hospital equipment etc.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No surprise at all

Tip of the iceberg.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

Mindo takai ne. LOL. Human after all. Wear YOUR mask.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Too little too late

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If an Influenza strain and corona strain hook up and mutate and a make another variant.

How can their be any doubt that this virus was not designed to bio weapon. Can that happen scientifically?

engineered as a weapon?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

But offering restaurant establishments 60,000 to limit their hours to 7 or 8 in the evening is sure to flatten the curve!

Hope the 60,000 yen is based on the average sales per day of the establishments else some will be

profiteering from Covid-19 at the expense of others. A small restaurant that on average makes 30,000yen a day getting 60,000yen a day won't even have to open.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Could you imagine if they actually started testing like other countries, how high their numbers would go!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A record nigh?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan needs to do a hard lock down like the U.K. and start vaccinating ASAP!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Canada has done 3 times more tests than Japan and they have less than 1/3 Japan's population!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is just the beginning, after Jan 11th, the rest of the country which are not in emergency will surge as well as they will be back to Go To Travel and Go To Eats (this campaign alone is likely contributing massively to the spread, as restaurants keeps their seats packed and everyone drinking and talking without masks).

Japanese government only going to make testing harder to suppress the reported numbers, they have zero intention of doing any measures to slow down the spread. Right now, the best you can hope for the Japanese government is for them to do nothing. All the things the Japanese government have in mind will only increase spread such as re-starting the Go To Campaigns, etc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

