New coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to more than 2,000

Commuters pass through JR Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Thursday morning. The capital reported more than 2,000 cases for the first time.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday said more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported on Thursday, a record nigh for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, the the number of cases was 1,591.

Health officials will confirm later today the exact figure and number of tests conducted on Jan 4.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





