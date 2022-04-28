Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

New coronavirus strain found in Sendai

3 Comments
SENDAI

Japan's first case of a coronavirus variant has been found in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, the city's government said Thursday.

The mutation was described as a recombinant virus mixing genetic information of the Omicron variant's BA.1 and BA.2 subtypes. It differs from the Omicron XE derivative strain that presents a risk of a sudden rise in cases.

The person with the new variant developed symptoms in late March. Because the patient had a mild case and no recent history of foreign travel, the person was allowed to recover without hospitalization. No transmission from the patient has been confirmed.

The variant is a rare type with recombination to areas governing infectivity and other characteristics, said Tomoya Saito, who heads the infectious diseases crisis management research center at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Saito added there was minimal cause to worry about the situation, stating, "It hasn't been found elsewhere, and it seems not to have spread far."

Recombinant variants of the virus, including non-Omicron strains, have been confirmed from XA to XU, the NIID said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Quick close the borders or Sendai!….

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It just gets better and better doesn’t it? (Before you hit the thumbs down, that was sarcasm).

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Mask up boys!!

lockdown??

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo