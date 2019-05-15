Emperor receives 1st briefing from Abe

Emperor Naruhito met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday for his first official briefing about the current situation at home and abroad since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.
The content of the discussions between the emperor, the prime minister and his cabinet ministers cannot be disclosed in accordance with an unwritten rule under a practice called naiso.
Abe is believed to have explained spring decorations to be conferred by the emperor, according to sources close to the matter.
A photograph released by the Imperial Household Agency showed the emperor listening to Abe in a room at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
This is the first time that the agency has released a photograph of the meeting since Emperor Akihito and Abe met when the former emperor turned 80 in December 2013.
On May 1, Emperor Naruhito received a report from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.
In May 1973, the then Defense Agency chief Keikichi Masuhara, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party government of Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, resigned after opposition parties criticized him for revealing a remark made by Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.
Masuhara was criticized for attempting to have Emperor Hirohito intervene in expanding the capabilities of Japan's armed forces, leading to his resignation.© KYODO
Yubaru
Meaning, Abe told him who is going to receive the decorations from the Emperor! But if the discussions are so secret, they how can this be speculated upon with any accuracy? Shouldnt the person or persons who leaked it be forced into resigning?
Goodlucktoyou
The emperor doesn’t already know these things?
semperfi
Monarchy is a waste of space ( and taxpayer money)
finally rich
While I might agree with that, I also believe human beings need a symbol in their daily lives to give them some sense of "home". Just like the Tokyo Tower/Skytree for tokyoites, you might never visit its observatory or have any impact on your daily life but it might give you some comfort when you watch it from somewhere far away or while landing in Japan. Japan without the Emperor is not Japan. That's one of the reasons Japan assassinated Korea's Empress Myeongseong
wanderlust
I wonder if the Imperial Household Agency allow the Emperor and Empress to have internet access and see for themselves what is happening in Japan and the rest of the world? Do they have a SmartPhone, or even a gara-kei? Never seen any pictures of them with one.
theResident
This is only a headline because its the first time (of hundreds) that will happen,
In the UK the Queen still has a weekly (confidential) with her Prime Minister.
I am sure the Queen also is aware via the TV and Internet of all worldwide events.
Why do the liberal masses, particularly prevalent on this website feel the need to do away with all traditions? Do you wish future generations to grow up without any culture or tradition?