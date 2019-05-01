Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor to 'commute' to palace from current residence for a while

1 Comment
TOKYO

New Emperor Naruhito will "commute" to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the time being to carry out his duties, as preparations are still under way for him to swap residences with former Emperor Akihito following renovation work on both buildings.

The 59-year-old emperor, who ascended the throne Wednesday, will continue to live in what was previously known as the crown prince's residence in Akasaka Estate, about 2 kilometers away from the grounds of the Imperial Palace, with his wife Empress Masako, 55, and their daughter Princess Aiko, 17.

The situation is similar to the previous imperial succession, in which it took nearly five years for Emperor Akihito to move out from the Akasaka Estate to the official emperor's residence on the Imperial Palace grounds following his enthronement in January 1989.

Refurbishment work on the Imperial Residence will start after former Emperor Akihito, 85, and Empress Michiko, 84, leave the Imperial Residence and move to a temporary home in Tokyo's Takanawa district.

Until renovation work is completed, Emperor Naruhito will go to the Imperial Palace from the Akasaka Estate whenever necessary, such as to attend imperial rites and sign documents approved at Cabinet meetings.

Dinners with guests from overseas and meetings with foreign ambassadors will continue to be held at his current residence.

The retired emperor and empress, meanwhile, will eventually settle in the crown prince's home that will be renamed as the Sento imperial residence. It will be renovated with more barrier-free structures.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

At least they won't have to take the rush hour subway.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog