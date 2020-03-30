Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

New Haneda airport flight paths open above central Tokyo

TOKYO

New flight paths opened Sunday above central Tokyo for aircraft approaching Haneda airport, but the boost in capacity they were intended to give the gateway is unlikely to materialize for a while as the global spread of the new coronavirus hits air travel.

The new routes were set to increase the number of international flights bound for Haneda in time for the Tokyo Olympics, which was initially due to begin July 24 but postponed for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With their opening, Haneda's Terminal 2, which had been used solely for domestic flights, began serving international flights as well. It will be used mainly by All Nippon Airways Co.

The airport is now capable of serving up to 50 more arrivals and departures daily, or 39,000 annually, up from the current 447,000.

The transport ministry plans to use the increased capacity for international flights. The new routes will be used between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on days when the wind blows from the south.

But on Sunday, with entry and quarantine restrictions in place for arrivals from a number of countries due to the pandemic, most international flights to and from the airport were canceled.

The airport, located about 15 kilometers from central Tokyo, was the world's fifth-busiest airport in terms of total passenger traffic in 2018, according to the Airports Council International.

But until now flight paths passed only over Tokyo Bay, partly because a large portion of airspace over Tokyo and surrounding areas is controlled by the U.S. military.

Japan agreed with the United States last year to take control of the small portion of the airspace that the new routes traverse.

But since the routes were set over central Tokyo areas, such as the Shinagawa, Shibuya and Shinjuku hubs, some residents remain concerned about excessive noise and potential safety risks.

The airport's international terminal was renamed Terminal 3. About 62 billion yen ($575 million) was spent on the new expanded Terminal 2 with new facilities, including restaurants and ANA lounges with a total of 1,300 seats.

