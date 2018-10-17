Newsletter Signup Register / Login
There are some concerns over accommodation for wheelchair-bound visitors ahead of Tokyo 2020 Photo: AFP
national

New hotels must be wheelchair accessible before Tokyo 2020

2 Comments
By Yoshikazu Tsuno
TOKYO

New hotels in Japan with more than 50 rooms will be required to provide wheelchair-friendly accommodation, the government said, as the country gears up to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Japan is hoping to attract around 40 million tourists annually by the time of the Games and concerns have been expressed over the quantity of accommodation and facilities for disabled travelers.

Under the revised laws, which come into effect on Sept 1 next year, at least one percent of rooms in newly built and refurbished hotels or traditional inns must be barrier-free for wheelchair users.

"Through efforts to improve travel and lodging for the disabled, we hope to make the Games a success and create a society" where people with and without disabilities can live together, Olympics Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada told reporters on Tuesday.

According to a government survey conducted last year, only 0.4 percent of around 100,000 rooms at more than 600 hotels or inns were "barrier-free".

Under the government definition, a barrier-free room must have an entrance wider than 80 centimeters, a bathroom with handrails and no steps dividing rooms.

Tokyo has already embarked on an overhaul of its infrastructure with an eye to filling stadiums for the 2020 Games. Elevators and ramps are being installed across Tokyo's subway system, with officials saying around 90 percent of stations are now wheelchair accessible.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Nice. How about schools?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Before making regulations, does government hear sufficiently the voices from people who have handicap??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Japanese Boyfriend Wants A Break — What Should I Do?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nerima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Learn

Here Be Monsters: An Omnibus of Demonic ‘Oni’ Usage in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Kyushu Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo