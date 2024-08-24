New Sony building in Tokyo's Ginza district completed; to open 2025

The newly completed Ginza Sony Park, a renovation project on the former site of the iconic Sony Building in Tokyo, was unveiled to the press Friday, with the new complex promising to be a modern space that carries on the vision of its predecessor.
Scheduled to open to the public in January, the new building stands five stories high with four basement levels, covering a total floor area of approximately 4,390 square meters. Based on the concept of a "park in Ginza," it features numerous open spaces, including an atrium, to create a sense of openness.
Some of the original walls from the Sony Building, which opened in 1966 based on Sony Corp co-founder Akio Morita's vision that "a meaningful building should be constructed as the gateway to Ginza," have been incorporated into the basement floors of the redesigned building.
After operating for around 50 years as a showroom for Sony products, including the revolutionary Walkman portable music player first released in 1979, the original building was torn down in 2017 for redevelopment. The final phase of the renovation project was completed on Aug 15.
"We want to create a place where (visitors) can spend time as they wish," said Daisuke Nagano, president of Sony Enterprise Co, the Sony subsidiary leading the project.© KYODO
dagon
Sony Plaza in Ginza was focused mainly on imported snacks and knick knacks, character goods recently.
Their only tech lead is in games now.
Fighto!
Looks like a brutalist design, with scaffolding still covering it.
I'm sure it is amazing inside.
NCIS Reruns
Sony also probably made the camera in your mobile phone. They command a huge share of the worldwide market.
GBR48
Agree with Fighto! Decades out of date, unattractive, underwhelming concrete brutalism + scaffolding. An opportunity missed. 'Plant vines'.
TokyoLiving
Excellent, another new great place for a great city..
GO TOKYO!!..
daito_hak
I frankly don’t understand why Japanese continue to build such ugly buildings, the cities in Japan are already very ugly. This is a horrendous looking building.
hooktrunk2
Is that a framework for a giant video screen? Not exactly an inviting design if you ask me.