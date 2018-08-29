Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the media look at a new station being constructed on Tokyo's Yamanote line on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

New station on Tokyo's Yamanote line unveiled to media

2 Comments
TOKYO

A new station being built on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line was shown to the media Wednesday with around 70 percent of the construction work completed.

The station, located between the Shinagawa and Tamachi stops, will be the 30th on the line and is tentatively scheduled to open in the spring of 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

A giant white roof -- inspired by origami the Japanese tradition of paper folding and built with a glass fiber fabric -- and the main framework are almost finished and construction of the interior will begin shortly, according to East Japan Railway Co, which operates the train line.

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, whose works include the National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the station is set to enter into full operation in 2024.

Located close to Tokyo's Haneda airport, the new station will play a key role in the scheduled opening in 2027 of the new high-speed maglev train line linking Shinagawa and Nagoya.

The station will have one floor underground and three floors above ground with ticket gates on the second floor. It will be connected by walkways to nearby office buildings, hotels and apartments.

Kuma told Kyodo News at the construction site on Wednesday, "I want it to be a station that symbolizes a new era."

The station is located 900 meters north of Shinagawa Station, which is 2.2 kilometers away from Tamachi. Construction began in February 2017.

The name of the station will be released this winter after JR East solicited ideas from the public and received about 64,000 submissions in the application period through June.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Located close to Tokyo's Haneda airport

No where near the airport, it is still another 20 KM's away on another train line (the monorail) which DOES NOT go to this new station.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kengo Kuma the only architect available in Japan? Here are some renders of how it will look like when its finished:

http://www.itmedia.co.jp/business/articles/1609/06/news102.html

2 ( +2 / -0 )

