New stylish Japanese license plates lets people show off prefecture pride on the move

Unless you’re the lucky resident of Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, there’s not much one can do in Japan to show off a bit of local pride in the form of license plates. A fix is in the works, however, allowing residents to showcase what their region is renowned for.

Starting October this year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will issue 41 beautifully designed license plates that capture each region’s specialty. Whether it’s the delicious cherries of Yamagata Prefecture or the hot springs of Oita Prefecture, motorists can bring a piece of home with them wherever they go.

▼ The Tohoku region plates

From the order of left to right, top to bottom, here’s what each plate represents:

Morioka – Kozukata (the city’s ancient name)

Iwate – "Night on the Galactic Railroad" (a novel which also pays tribute to the Iwate Galaxy Railway Line)

Hiraizumi – World Heritage Sites

Sendai – Date Masamune (Edo period political leader) and Sendai Tanabata Festival

Yamagata – Villages filled with cherries

Shonai – “Waves of ears of rice” (a famous orchestral music) and Mount Chokai

▼ Kanto region

Tsuchiura – Hobiki-sen (a traditional fishing sailboat) and fireworks

Tsukuba – Mount Tsukuba

Maebashi – Mount Akagi

Koshigaya – Gaya-chan (the city’s duck mascot) participating in the awa odori (a traditional dance festival)

Narita – Airplanes taking off from Narita Airport

Kashiwa – Lake Teganuma

▼ Kanto and Hokushin’etsu regions

Kanto region (top row)

Setagaya – Tama River and white egret flower

Suginami – A city of Japanese cedar

Mount Fuji – Mount Fuji

Hokushin’etsu region (bottom row)

Niigata – Bandai Bridge and the Japanese crested ibis

Nagaoka – Nagaoka fireworks

Toyama – Tateyama Mountain Range

▼ Hokushin’etsu and Chubu regions

Hokushin’etsu region

Kanazawa – Yukitsuri (a unique Japanese technique for protecting trees from heavy snow) and the umebachi crest (family crest of a powerful feudal lord)

Ishikawa – Mount Haku and waves from Noto’s sea villages

Chubu region

Fukui – Dinosaurs fossils from the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

Mount Fuji – Mount Fuji and rice fields

Toyota – Toyota Stadium and the Grampus family (a family of mascots representing a football club)

Kasugai – Tofu-kun and Kasugai Cacti (local mascots)

▼ Kinki and Chugoku regions

Kinki region (top row)

Shiga – Lake Biwa

Kyoto – Hanamonyo (a traditional textile store), Amanohashidate (a scenic strip of land), and the five-story pagoda

Nara – Cherry blossoms and autumn foliage

Chugoku region (bottom row)

Tottori – Tottori sand dunes, Mount Daisen, and Japanese pear

Fukuyama – Hiroshima Toyo Carp (a professional baseball team)

Shimonoseki – Kaikyo Yume Tower, Akama Shrine, Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum, and Kanmon Bridge

▼ Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regions

Chugoku region

Yamaguchi – Akiyoshidai Plateau and Kintai Bridge

Shikoku region

Tokushima – Awa odori (a dance festival)

Kagawa – Seto Inland Sea and olives

Ehime – Mikyan (a mandarin orange cat mascot)

Kochi – Harimaya Bridge and skipjack tuna

Kyushu region

Nagasaki – Stained glass

Sasebo – Stained glass

Kumamoto – Kumamon (one of Japan’s most famous mascots)

Oita – Hot springs

Miyazaki – Sun-soaked locales and the sea

Kagoshima – Sakurajima (an active volcanic island)

Obtaining one of the 41 colorful license plates requires a mere donation of at least 1,000 yen, the proceeds of which will go towards tourism promotion and traffic improvement. What a fantastic way for motorists to show support for their hometown.

And although Hakone isn’t on the list at the moment, we’re hoping that authorities are working hard to bring back those awesome "Evangelion" plates.

Source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism via Japaaan

Images: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

