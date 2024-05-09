New Tokyo restaurant charges higher prices to foreign tourists than Japanese locals

Tamatebako is a new restaurant that opened last month in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood, not far from the internationally famous Shibuya scramble intersection. Tamatebako is a seafood restaurant, and rather than a la carte orders, the place operates as an all-you-can-eat buffet, with some 60 different types of seafood to dish up and enjoy.
As such, the pricing is simple, with a flat fee for the all-you-can-eat-and-drink plan. As you might expect, that price varies depending on the time of day, with weekdays and lunchtime being less expensive than nights and weekends. What you might not expect, though, is that Tamatebako’s prices are also dependent on where you’re coming to the restaurant from with locals being charged less, and foreign tourists charged more.
Here’s how Tamatebako’s prices break down:
● Weekday lunch
5,478 yen (U.S.$36) for Japanese/Japan resident customers
6,578 yen for foreign travelers
● Monday-Thursday dinner
6,578 yen for Japanese/Japan resident customers
7,678 yen for foreign travelers
● Weekend/holiday lunch
6,578 yen for Japanese/Japan resident customers
7,678 yen for foreign travelers
● Friday/weekend/holiday dinner
7,678 yen for Japanese/Japan resident customers
8,778 yen for foreign travelers
▼ Tamatebako can be seen at the point queued up in this video.
At the same time, the weak yen is putting a pinch on the spending power of people who live in Japan and get paid in yen. Hardly a week goes by without a restaurant, food maker, or manufacturer of some other daily necessity like toilet paper or detergent announcing that they’re raising prices, often with the increased in-yen cost of imported ingredients/raw materials cited as the justification. However, with Japan having been a near-zero-inflation economy for so long, the concept of regular cost-of-living increases to employee wages is nonexistent.
It’s against this backdrop that Tamatebako’s owner, Shogo Yonemitsu, came to the decision to structure the restaurant’s prices with two tiers, one for locals and one for foreign tourists. “I realize that not everyone will be in support of the idea [of different prices],” Yonemitsu says, and acknowledges that it may not be something that larger, chain restaurants can implement, but says that for a smaller enterprise like Tamatebako, it’s something he felt they should do.
It’s worth noting the exact wording of the restaurant’s pricing policy. First, between the higher for-foreigners and lower for-locals prices, the higher one is the official price, with the lower presented as a “discount.” Second, the discounted price is available for “Japanese people and Japan residents,” so Japanese nationality/ethnicity isn’t a requirement, although it would seem that if you’re a Japanese national who’s moved overseas and has come back to Japan to visit, you’re still eligible for the cheaper price.
While not unheard of in less prosperous Asian nations, charging higher prices to foreigners generally isn’t something that’s been done in Japan. Tamatebako’s goal appears to be to strike a balance between reaping the higher profits posed by the inbound tourism boom without pricing out local residents, so that it’ll still have a customer base if/when the boom dies down, and it comes on the heels of the governor of Osaka Prefecture floating the idea of a special foreign tourist tax.
Incidentally, Tamatebako is named after the tamatebako from Japanese folktale Urashima Taro, about a fisherman who travels to the underwater palace of the Sea Dragon. Within the story, the tamatebako is a jeweled box that Taro receives upon leaving the palace, with a warning to never open it. When he eventually does give into the temptation and open it, things don’t go well, partially paralleling the Pandora’s box myth. It’ll be interesting to see if the Tamatebako restaurant’s dual-price system works out better for them.
Restaurant information
Tamatebako / 玉手箱
Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 33-12 J+R Building Side R basement level 1
東京都渋谷区宇田川町33-12 J＋RビルサイドR B1
Open 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Source: TBS News Dig, Tamatebako, Gurunavi
virusrex
Let's see if the idea does not end up being a huge mistake and the resulting negative publicity makes people avoid the restaurant.
wallace
That also happens in Italy. One price for the locals and another for the visitors.
Fighto!
The foreign tourists can certainly afford the extra couple of coins. Foreign tourists have more money than Japanese, so this move kind of makes economic sense. I doubt there will be much pushback.
Will other restaurants, bars and shops around Japan follow suit?
Tell_me_bout_it
They should. If JGov doesnt care about locals and cares that much about inbound tourism, locals should take matters into their own hands and charge tourists even more.
Daniel Neagari
Comments saying this is racist, xenophobic and so on.. coming soon to the comment section.
Shadows of the Rising Sun
This is a common and accepted practice in South-East Asia, and who would complain since those of us outside Japan earn far more than the average Japanese person? It's only fair.
wolfshine
From seething over Biden's xenophobia remarks last week, to openly championing unequal pricing policies the next. This is yet another example of why I am not going to go to bat for the Japanese when they get accused of bigotry.
In fact, I think for the time being, I am going to stop eating at local restaurants altogether, unless they are explicitly pro-foreigner, or are foreigner-run. I've had too many experiences where the guy running the place demands customers order drinks, has items on the menu you can't actually order, panics because you can't read JLPT N1 level kanji, or doesn't allow payment by credit card.
So now I am to collectively punish all of them by giving my hard earned money to the likes of Sushiro, Isomaru, Torikizoku, Matsuya, ect. Hate to shill for big companies, but customer service in Japan really is that bad.
Fighto!
For decades in China there has been a locals price, and a foreigners price. So if China can do it, why can't Japan?
Foreign people can afford higher prices than Japanese - this is seen through tourist hotel prices being hiked quite steeply in the past few years.
Shadows of the Rising Sun
Do local non-Japanese have to pay more?
What if it's a mixed group of coal and international tourist at the same table sharing the bill?!
リッチ
A place to absolutely avoid.
リッチ
I’d like to see a place reverse it for the free PR. Let tourist have the discount. Christian Cafe that used to be in shinjuku had a foreigners members card that when shown would let foreigners skip the line and be next to be seated. It was a huge hit for tourist.
kiwiboy
I'm really torn by this. My gut says it's awful and it should be one price for all. However, if that means the price for us living in Japan also goes up, well I'd rather they just charge the tourists more - they have more money than us!
But is this going to mean every time we go out to a restaurant we'll have to show our ID to prove we live here to get the cheaper price? What if some of the group live here and some are tourists?
What if a restaurant refuses to give you the local price, even though we're living here?
It doesn't leave a good taste in my mouth at all.....but I also don't want to pay more myself!
How about the govt. pull their hands out their pockets and do something to rejuvenate the country and strengthen the yen in a meaningful way. Otherwise we'll all (us foreigners and Japanese) be stuck here, unable to afford a trip overseas.
Daniel Neagari
I think your first questiion is already answered in the article (reading gives you knowledge)
As for your second question, I don't think the comment section is the adecuate place to ask for it... perhaps going to the restaurant and ask?