Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

New train route eyed between Haneda airport and Tokyo Disney resorts

0 Comments
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co is considering opening a new route linking Haneda airport to the Tokyo Disney resorts, sources close to the matter said.

The new route is part of JR East's plan to establish three lines to and from the airport, mostly using its existing networks in the area. The move also reflects fierce competition among railway operators to capitalize on the growing number of passengers using the world's fifth busiest airport.

The project is expected to be completed in stages from around 2029, the sources said.

Trains on the route linking the airport to Maihama in nearby Chiba Prefecture, the closest station to Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, will run on the existing Rinkai and Keiyo lines, which will be connected under the project, said the sources.

JR East has been in talks with the Tokyo metropolitan government, which owns more than 90 percent of the company operating the Rinkai line, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining