Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

New visa rules to allow more foreign students to find jobs in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

The government on Thursday eased visa regulations to expand the scope of foreign students allowed to stay on and find jobs in Japan, in response to calls from business and academic circles.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan said the government will allow students who have completed studies at state-designated technical schools to work in fields that are not necessarily closely related to the areas they majored in.

The new measure is expected to increase the number of foreign students staying on in Japan to work by around 3,000 a year, the agency said.

Previously, many foreign students, even if they had acquired a certain degree of technical and Japanese-language skills at technical schools, had to return to their home countries after failing to find workplaces that match the skills or knowledge they have acquired.

The state-designated technical schools will offer special programs, including practical training at companies, the agency said.

In addition, the government also widened the scope of foreign students who can stay on in Japan to work under the "designated activities" visa, another residential status that allows employment in even wider areas.

The visa was previously only for students who have graduated from universities or graduate schools.

It now can be issued to students with high Japanese skills and educational achievements equivalent to a bachelor's degree, including those who have completed a four-year program at a designated technical school.

According to a Japan Student Services Organization survey taken in fiscal 2021, of some 2,000 foreign students enrolled at technical schools in the country, around 75 percent said they wanted to work in Japan.

The new measures come after a government panel proposed in April last year making it easier for foreign students to find jobs in Japan.

"We hope that students who have a certain degree of specialized skills and have deepened their understanding of Japan will work (in the country)," an agency official said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

While 3000 extra workers is not huge, these visa places will be hugely sought after by SE Asians - millions of whom are desperate to live and work in Japan.

As long as this does not open up any notion of larger scale immigration, I doubt too many Japanese will complain about this new program.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog