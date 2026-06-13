 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beni Princess, a quality citrus hybrid variety developed in Ehime Prefecture Image: Ehime Prefecture government
national

Newly developed Japan citrus hybrid likely carried off; saplings on sale in China

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Friday that specimens of a quality citrus hybrid recently developed by Ehime Prefecture in western Japan may have been surreptitiously removed from the country.

The government has confirmed that saplings of Ehime Kashi No. 48, marketed commercially as Beni Princess, have appeared for sale online in China, farm minister Norikazu Suzuki told reporters.

Registered as a new citrus breed in Japan in 2022, Beni Princess began shipping in earnest in March 2025. A local business promotion body touts it as a "citrus thoroughbred" that gets its texture from Beni Madonna and its sweet juice from Kanpei, both of which are original varieties from the prefecture known for its citrus production.

Although the prefecture has applied to register Beni Princess as a new breed in China, the process has yet to be completed.

The farm ministry learned in 2025 that saplings of the new hybrid were being marketed on an online commerce site under a name that means "Beni Princess" in Chinese.

After Japan-developed grape varieties were spirited out to China and South Korea, the government tightened rules against carrying plant seeds and saplings out of the country.

A further tightening of the rules is under consideration, including allowing an injunction to block the removal of a new breed from the country even if it is not yet registered as one.

The government also envisions launching a body specializing in protecting the rights to breeds at home and abroad on behalf of their developers.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

China will steal anything. And everything. That's who they are. That's what they do.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo