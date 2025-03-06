Newspaper deliveryman’s body found buried by snow in Niigata Prefecture

The body of a 67-year-old newspaper deliveryman was found buried by snow outside his house in Tokamachi City, Niigata Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a call from Masatake Ogawa’s workplace at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, saying that newspapers in the area he was responsible for were not delivered that morning and that an employee had gone to his house but could not find him, NHK reported.

When the police searched the area around Ogawa's house, they found him buried by snow in a space of about one meter between his house and a neighbor's house.

Snow was piled up 2.8 meters high in the area and since a snow shovel was found near the body, police are investigating the possibility that Ogawa may have been buried by snow that collapsed during snow removal or by snow that fell from the roof of his house.

