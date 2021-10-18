NFT Exhibit CrypTOKYO, featuring King Hiro by Tadaomi Shibuya, to be held at Trunk Hotel in Tokyo

Blockchain Art Exchange (BAE), produced by Bailey Labs, will present the next edition of CrypTOKYO at Trunk Hotel Room 101 in Shibuya Ward from Oct 28-Nov 3. CrypTOKYO exhibitions are curated by the experts at Blockchain Art Exchange (BAE), a leading NFT marketplace. This show will feature works of those artists represented by various galleries set up under the new BAE GALLERY system.

This system provides gallery owners with their very own customizable smart contract allowing them to truly curate their own galleries, decide on the gallery theme and the royalty arrangement with their artists who in return benefit from zero upload fee and gallery support. Under this unique system, with BAE only charging 1.5% commission, artists and individuals now can set up and create their own gallery, including for raising funds for charitable causes.

The first gallery of this kind to be exhibited under CrypTOKYO is FAAC (Fighting Against ALS Currency) ALS. It is dedicated to the ALS survivor Hiro Fujita (Founder, END ALS Association) and curated by a team of his friends, led by Jesse McFaddin (RIZE/The BONEZ) and Kathy Knowles (unKut Diamond).

One of the featured NFTs is called “King Hiro” by Tadaomi Shibuya (CHUDO). This piece was inspired by the tag piece, “Be A Hero”, which was presented to Hiro by P.H.A.S.E.2, a key innovator of aerosol art and the hip-hop movement from the 1970s. The combination of Shibuya’s unique rectilinear style of portrait art with P.H.A.S.E.2’s signature writing was created to pay homage to P.H.A.S.E.2, as it was his wish to collaborate with Hiro to support his fight to raise ALS awareness. Proceeds from this gallery will go to not only END ALS Association but to various medical research institutions for neurodegenerative diseases.

This week-long exhibit will also feature the recently launched custom galleries of BAE artists including Steven Daily, Ichi Hatano, Senju Shunga, JUURI Art, KAREZMAD, Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic, Frank Nitty, Anna Tsubaki, +DA.YO.NE curated by Yasumasa Yonehara, Ash Hudson (CONART), Gil Kuno, Jörgen Axelvall, Skmatik, Przemeck Sobocki, Botchy Botchy, Santa Inoue, Ran Natsume, Hideyuki Katsumata, Cube Onishi, bobbytoearth, Lasergun Factory and more.

Duration: Oct 28-Nov 3

Location: Trunk Hotel Room 101, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Time: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (1 p.m. - 9 p.m. on opening day, Oct 28)

*Free entry

About BAE

BAE is one of the most trusted and respected crypto art platforms. It is an open marketplace for artists to present their work on the Ethereum network. It was launched in 2018 and has been continually improved since then, making it one of the most user-friendly platforms. Recently BAE has launched its own gallery system so you can host your own platform collect fees from artists you on-board to your gallery and mint for free. https://mybae.io/

END ALS Association

The END ALS Association is an advocacy organization founded by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patient and Planning Director at McCann Japan, Masahiro Fujita (aka Hiro) in September 2012, two years after his diagnosis. Its goals are to drive awareness and understanding of the current conditions surrounding ALS patients and to find a cure.

ALS, which is commonly referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” is an incurable disease in which motor neurons degenerate, leading to the decline of muscle strength. As the motor neurons are only affected, consciousness is maintained along with all of the five senses and intellectual thought processes. The average survival rate is from 2-5 years. At present, there are over 400,000 who suffer from this disease around the world with 10,000 patients here in Japan. As the disease progresses, patients experience paralysis and it becomes necessary for artificial respiration to prolong their life. https://end-als.com/

Bailey Labs

Bailey Labs is a futurist creation engine; it is focused on creating tech solutions involving NFTs and blockchain. Currently Bailey Labs is a think tank of the minds behind CrypTokyo. However, soon it will become the main point of business for BAE-ART in Japan. https://www.baileylabs.net/

