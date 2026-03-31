NHK ends Radio 2 broadcast after 95 years, merges channels

Japan's public broadcaster NHK ended its Radio 2 broadcast featuring language learning programs on Monday, bringing an end to its 95-year history amid the rise of online services.

NHK merged its three radio services into two channels, the "NHK AM" and "NHK FM," to save around 37 billion yen over the next 20 years, the broadcaster said.

The service ended at 12:05 a.m. on Monday, with the language programs mostly moving to "NHK FM."

NHK began radio broadcast in 1925, with Radio 2 introduced in 1931 to strengthen educational broadcasting initiatives.

"Ways of consuming audio-based media are changing, but it does not mean the role of (Radio 2) is ending," NHK Executive Vice President Hiroo Yamana said at a press conference last month.

In 2011, NHK launched its online radio service, "Rajiru Rajiru," and released an app. Since 2017, listeners have been able to catch up on a week's worth of programming.

Its language programs have been available on FM since fiscal 2022, with just 10 programs currently broadcast on its Radio 2 channel.

Among those airing on the service, basic English for elementary schoolers will be moved to FM, while weather reports are to be moved to AM. News reports in other languages will be provided on the "NHK World-Japan" app.

The reorganization will put an end to other programs as well, including the 101-year long run of stock market reports, as well as Arabic language lessons and social welfare seminars.

"Eliminating a channel on NHK's AM, which played a pivotal role in radio history, is a significant change. The chances of stumbling upon educational programs that spark curiosity will be reduced, which is a bit heartbreaking," said Ryohei Kayahara, a professor of radio studies at Nihon University.

However, "it is important to evolve with the times, to create equal opportunities for culture in the digital age," he added.

© KYODO