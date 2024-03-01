Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Nihon University not to reform scandal-hit American football club in 2024

1 Comment
TOKYO

Nihon University says it will not re-form its American football club, disbanded in the wake of a drug scandal, until at least next year.

The university explained its decision to forgo an application to take part in the 2024 collegiate competition at a meeting of former members of the American football team, which had been renowned as a powerhouse of the sport during its 83-year history.

The club was officially disbanded in January after four players came under suspicion of involvement in illegal drugs last year. One was later convicted for illegal drug possession, two were fined for purchasing cannabis, while another had his case dropped.

The university said it would not seek to re-form the club until it can "regain the trust of society and former members can regain trust from both inside and outside the university."

"We can understand the feelings of the students who entered the school with hopes and dreams of participating in the Koshien Bowl, and we regret that this situation has come to pass," the university said in a statement, referring to the national collegiate championship its team had won 21 times.

The team had previously been at the center of another national scandal in 2018 after one of its linebackers injured an opposing player with an illegal hit that he said he made under instruction from coaches.

Two coaches were handed lifetime bans over the incident, while the team was relegated to the second division of its league. The player who delivered the illegal hit reached an out-of-court settlement with his victim.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

A disgraceful move. A drug offense is not a reason to punish the whole team or future classes of kids.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo